Terrifier 2 Finds Its Female Lead

Progress is being made on Terrifier 2, with the movie’s official Facebook page confirming that actress Lauren LaVera is joining the sequel in a lead role. LaVera will be joining David H. Thornton as Art the Clown, with the plot details being kept relatively under wraps. The film’s initial release was relatively small, yet Terrifier‘s debut on streaming services opened it up to many more viewers, growing its fandom. The film’s fan base was so large that, when director Damien Leone opened up a crowdfunding campaign for the film, it nearly tripled its goal within a week of its debut.

Details about the character are unknown, with the Facebook page teasing, “We’re thrilled to welcome this real-life badass Lauren LaVera into our psychotic family as the lead opposite Art the Clown in Terrifier 2!! Can’t wait for you guys to see the epic insanity we have in store!”

The new film is described, “After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County where he must hunt down and destroy a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. Pray you don’t get in his way.”

The film secured financiers early on in its development, but Leone created the crowdfunding campaign to help pull off some of the film’s more ambitious practical effects. Additionally, the filmmaker teased that, were the initial goal of $50,000 to be met, it could allow for the appearance of a “horror icon.” The campaign ended up earning more than $200,000.

“Without beating around the bush, I wrote an EPIC scene in the screenplay for Terrifier 2 that we currently do not have enough money to shoot,” Leone detailed of the scene in question. “Without spoiling all the juicy, gory details, the scene will involve mass casualties and the destruction of its location, BUT it is the context of the scene that truly makes it so original. We’re aiming to create a scene so shocking and iconic that people will talk about it for years to come. Imagine if Art the Clown was in charge of the prom mayhem in Carrie…meets David Lynch…meets Maniac….just sayin’.”

The campaign added, “ALSO, if we exceed our goal, any additional funds that come in will go towards casting an iconic film star in one of the lead roles! Again, this is something that will bring the movie to another level of quality not to mention adding a touch of that old nostalgia that we love so much.”

