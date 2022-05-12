✖

Tubi, the free-streaming platform that has made a name for itself with the horror community, has revealed they've already lensed and are set to release a remake of the classic slasher movie Terror Train. The announcement and trailer were confirmed in a press release which announced that the new film will debut on the platform just in time for Halloween, later this year, premiering during the "Terror on Tubi" programming block. Canadian actress Robyn Alomar (Utopia Falls) leads the cast which also includes Tim Rozon (Schitt's Creek). Philippe Gagnon (Amber Alert) directed the new version of the movie which features a script by Slasher scribes Ian Carpenter and Aaron Martin.

The official description for the new version reads as follows: "In this contemporary reimagining, eerie excitement is in the air as Alana (Robyn Alomar) and a group of college seniors board a party train for a Halloween-themed bash, but their fun spirals into fear as attendees are killed off one by one by an unknown killer. Concealed by costumes and plagued with chaos, everyone is a suspect. As the party train continues full steam ahead, Alana must race against the rails to find the killer before she becomes the next victim." Check out the trailer below!

The new version of Terror Train certainly seems to share a lot of its DNA with the original, which was also set on a train as a high school graduating class celebrated during a costume party. For the 1980 original however the party was a New Year's Eve event, not Halloween, but the remake being set on the October holiday is very in keeping with the first....since it was part of a glut of horror movies that were ripping off John Carpenter's Halloween. As fans may recall the original film also starred Jamie Lee Curtis, just her fourth movie credit but also her fourth role in a horror movie.

"We can't wait for viewers to take a ride on the TERROR TRAIN, the tentpole for our annual 'Terror on Tubi' event in October," said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. "With an incredibly talented team of filmmakers and star-making performances, this movie continues to cement Tubi as a key destination for horror fans."

"This is a new chapter for Incendo," said Brook Peters, Executive Producer, Incendo. "Our strategy to diversify and grow our production slate is coming to fruition and we couldn't be more pleased to find such an incredible partner in Tubi for this project. Tubi has had enormous success with horror-genre content, and we can't wait for them to bring our take on TERROR TRAIN to their audience in the U.S."

Are you looking forward to the Terror Train remake? Sound off in the comments below and let us know.