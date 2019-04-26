Original Gas Station From Texas Chain Saw Massacre Now Allows Guests to Stay Overnight

For most movie fans, the idea of stumbling across a recognizable location from a horror film would be a nightmare, reminding us of all the horrors that unfolded in the area. Devout horror fans, however, actively seek out the opportunity to see where history was made, even allowing them the opportunity to recreate their favorite cinematic moments. Fans of 1974’s Texas Chain Saw Massacre have flocked to Texas State Highway 304 to drop by the gas station that the film’s protagonists made a pit stop at, with the current owners having expanded the digs to now offer the opportunity to spend the night at the location, thanks to cabins behind the building.

“When it comes down to cult classics and iconic movies, Texas Chain Saw Massacre has always been one of them,” Gas Station employee Ben Hughes shared with The Eagle. “To be able to share that with people, have everybody see it and go, ‘Wow, that movie scared me half to death.’ You want to have that shock in life, you want to be able to say you did it. How often are you able to do that? It’s kinda like meeting one of your favorite stars.”

While some owners of iconic locations from movies or TV shows deter visitors, current owners Roy and Lisa Rose embraced the tourism market and converted the Gas Station, as it’s now called, to look as similar to Last Chance Gas, as it was called in the film, as possible. With the location becoming a sought-after destination for horror fans, the owners have made the experience well worth the visit, offering barbeque and cabins, which run roughly $130 a night.

“We just want it to be authentic, so when you go, you’re not disappointed,” Hughes explained. “It’s the way it was. We want you to come out and go, ‘This is exactly like it was.’ If you’re going to do it, do it right.”

The owners have even added a van to the gas station which is a near-replica of the van seen in the original film, implying that the characters never left.

You can head to The Gas Station’s website to learn more.

