Is a New Texas Chainsaw Massacre in the Works?

Few franchises in the horror realm are as iconic as the one kicked off by director Tobe Hooper's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and with no official updates on a new entry since 2022's Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a handful of rumors have emerged that could mean a new entry is on the way. The rumors of a new Texas Chainsaw movie first started with Daniel RPK on Patreon, which touted the title "Texas Chainsaw Legacy" and also came with a synopsis detailing how the iconic Leatherface would be targeting a family in rural Texas. While these rumors were relatively innocuous, Bloody Disgusting then claimed that they, too, have been hearing murmurs of a new installment, though couldn't corroborate the veracity of the original rumors.

The original 1974 film is considered one of the most frightening and unsettling experiences of all time, regularly landing itself on top 10 list for best horror movies in cinematic history. Despite the debut film's accomplishments, the sequels it earned in 1986, 1990, and 1995 all failed to replicate the success of the original. Even without making a major splash at the box office, the antagonist Leatherface left such an impression on audiences, he was an iconic threat in pop culture akin to Michael Myers or Freddy Krueger.

Arguably the biggest boost in popularity the series earned came in 2003 when Jessica Biel starred in a The Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot, the financial successes of which not only earned it the prequel The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, but also inspired a number of other remakes from producers Platinum Dunes, such as The Amityville Horror, Friday the 13th, and A Nightmare on Elm Street.

In 2013, Texas Chainsaw 3D landed in theaters, aiming to be a direct sequel to the original movie, though like many other entries in the series, failed to leave a lasting impact on audiences or critics. 2017 brought another prequel in the form of Leatherface, which earned a release on the home video market and, again, left little impact on audiences.

2022's Texas Chainsaw Massacre was one of many pandemic-related projects that opted to skip a theatrical release entirely and, while earning a brief surge in attention in its debut on Netflix, sits at only 31% positive reviews according to aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

As compared to other horror franchises, which have seen large gaps between new entries, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise has been a bit more consistent, earning two entries a decade since the '90s. Sadly, with most entries being met with mixed-to-disappointing reactions, each new installment typically has to forge a new path forward. In this sense, it's likely that there was behind-the-scenes work being done on a new film since the moment the last entry was released, though multiple sources offering rumors about a new film could mean these talks are getting substantial. Additionally, with a Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game being released last year, the brand is earning attention in a new realm.

