Texas Chainsaw Massacre Post-Credit Scene Explained

To quote Stu Macher in the original Scream movie, “We get to carry on and plan the sequel, ’cause-let’s face it, baby-these days, you gotta have a sequel.” The all-new Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a direct sequel to Tobe Hooper’s 1974 original film set in the modern day, is now streaming on Netflix and the slasher film takes this quote to heart in a big way, setting up another installment with a surprising post-credit scene. To that end we’re going to issue a spoiler warning, as we dive into what the brief sequence means.

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre quite literally ends like Tobe Hooper’s film but with a modern twist. As Sarah Yarkin’s Melody and Elsie Fisher’s Lila punch in the coordinates of their home and begin to leave the small town that the film took place in, Leatherface makes one last ditch effort to claim a victim, crashing into the window and pulling Melody out of the vehicle (which is stuck in autopilot). Lila screams as she watches her sister have her head severed by the chainsaw, ending the film. After the credits roll though Leatherface is shown walking down a dirt road, revealing that he’s walked away from where he’s been hiding and is headed back home, revealing the family home from the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, now even more desolate than before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The good news about this little button on the film is that the director behind the project, filmmaker David Blue Garcia, is eager to get behind the camera and make a follow-up.

“If given the opportunity, I would love to unleash myself on this film from the beginning,” Garcia shared with Comicbook.com about his interest in more Leatherface. “I’ve got a lot of ideas that I had, unfortunately in the editing room, that I was like, ‘Ah, I should have done this, or I should have done that.’ There’s so much I could do in a sequel, so I’d love the opportunity.”

Following what’s on screen in Texas Chainsaw Massacre, it seems like Leatherface left his family home after the events of the first movie and his return now some fifty years later is the first time he’s returned. That said, producer Fede Alvarez wouldn’t totally rule out the events of the other movies in the series as being no longer canon.

“You see a photo of young Leatherface… an old picture from the late ’70s,” Álvarez shared with Bloody Disgusting’s The Boo Crew podcast. “The logic for me is that Leatherface, after the crimes of the original movie, just ran away. [His new mother figure] took pity on him… saw that he was mentally challenged and scared and probably did some terrible things… “She took him in under her wing. Probably… I think…. a lot of the movies that happened after [the original] still happened. He probably escaped, ya know. He was in and out of that place for a long time. I think she probably gave him enough chances as movies [that] happened. And then it got to a point that he settled down. He just stayed there.”

Well now he’s seemingly settling down once again.

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre is now streaming on Netflix.