Eli Roth's Thanksgiving Official Poster Released, Trailer Announced

Eli Roth's Thanksgiving (2023) gets an official poster, featuring the iconic killer pilgrim - with a trailer soon to follow.

Eli Roth's Thanksgiving has released its first official poster, ahead of the trailer that will also be coming soon.

Thanksgiving is the latest feature-film concept born of Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez's 2007 throwback double-feature Grindhouse. A contest was held for amateur filmmakers to create their own trailer to fit within the faux-reality of the Grindhouse double-feature showing, with the five winners getting their films included with the theatrical release. Thanksgiving will mark the third out of five faux trailers that were run during Grindhouse: Robert Rodriguez's Machete trailer spawned a 2010 film starring Danny Trejo and its sequel; meanwhile, Jason Eisner's Hobo With A Shotgun trailer became a 2011 feature film starring the late Rutger Hauer.

Neither of those Grindhouse spinoff films has made all that much money at the box office – but neither did Grindhouse. Re-capturing the low-budget trashy exploitation pleasures of classic B and C-movie releases was the entire point of Tarantino and Rodriguez's love letter to the genre, and Thanksgiving will certainly fit in line with those previous films.

Check out the original Grindhouse faux trailer for Thanksgiving below, and a synopsis of the film's story:

Synopsis: After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious serial killer, known only as "John Carver", comes to Plymouth, Massachusetts, with the intention of creating a Thanksgiving carving board out of the town's inhabitants.

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

Thanksgiving (2023) stars TikTok star Addison Rae alongside Grey's Anatomy's Patrick Dempsey, Jalen Thomas Brooks (Walker), Nell Verlaque (Big Shot), Milo Manheim (Zombies), Gabriel Davenport (Steal Away), Tomaso Sanelli (Titans), Jenna Warren (My Little Pony), Tim Dillon (Timing), Rick Hoffman (Suits), and Gina Gershon (Riverdale).

"No better way to celebrate a birthday than directing @thanksgivingmovie with such a dream cast. Also made some new friends at yoga. Thank you for all the kind wishes and posts. So excited to show you all what's been cooking... 🎂🔪🦃," Roth wrote on Instagram while the movie was shooting.

Eli Roth is known for being on of the biggest names in horror since the 2000s, when he burst onto the scene by writing, directing, and producing his own cult-hit horror films Cabin Fever (2002), Hostel (2005), and Hostel: Part II (2007). After that, Roth expanded in a horror mogul, producing and/or directing popular TV shows (Netflix's Hemlock Grove) and films (The Last Exorcism, Baywatch, Death Wish, Borderlands) – not to mention acting in a lot of his own films, plus hit notable projects like Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds, RZA's The Man with the Iron Fists, or more recently HBO's infamous Sam Levinson series The Idol.

Thanksgiving will arrive in theaters worldwide on November 17th.