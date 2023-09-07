Eli Roth's Thanksgiving Gets First Teaser Trailer

Eli Roth is getting ready to release his next big film, and it just so happens to be a horror film set in the Grindhouse universe. Spyglass is releasing Thanksgiving, and it will be an insane horror film that Jeff Rendell created. He is also writing the script for the Roth-helmed horror film, Thanksgiving, which set in the Grindhouse universe. Thanksgiving will star Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae and a bunch of other familiar faces. While plot details have been slim, we have the original trailer to rely upon, and we can only hope it stays the same. We recently got a new poster for the film months after it was revealed to be in production, and now we're finally getting a new look. Today, Roth has unveiled a brand new look at Thanksgiving via a new trailer, and you can check it out below.

Watch Eli Roth's Thanksgiving Trailer Now

What is Thanksgiving About?

Plot details for Thanksgiving currently remain unknown, but we're willing to bet the movie is going to follow a group of teens in the Massachusetts town seen in the original Thanksgiving trailer, which is known for going all out every Turkey Day. In the trailer, the town is stalked by a killer pilgrim, and there's a pretty shocking moment featuring a cheerleader on a trampoline, so taking the teen slasher route seems inevitable. Jeff Rendell, who wrote the original trailer and starred as the killer pilgrim, has also wrote the script for the upcoming Roth movie. Spyglass, the production company behind the recent revivals of Hellraiser and Scream, will bring the film to life with Roth and Roger Birnbaum set to produce. Previously, Roth shared a poster for the upcoming horror film, which teases the upcoming horror movie.

Thanksgiving stars Patrick Dempsey, Nell Verlaque, Addison Rae, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Milo Manheim, Gabriel Davenport, Tomaso Sanelli, and Jenna Warren. The project recently added Gina Gershon, Tim Dillon, and Rick Hoffman. Roth is helming the film from a screenplay by Jeff Rendell, who also wrote the original trailer.

Eli Roth's Thanksgiving movie will arrive in theaters worldwide on November 17th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Eli Roth and Thanksgiving as we learn them.

