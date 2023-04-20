Thanksgiving: Eli Roth Shares BTS Cast Photos From Production

Happy Birthday, Eli Roth! The director known for helming Hostel took to social media this week to celebrate his 51st birthday and share photos from the set of his latest production, Thanksgiving, which is hitting theaters in November. Back in 2007, Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez teamed up to create the moviegoing experience, Grindhouse, which included a double feature of Planet Terror and Death Proof. The event also featured fake trailers for movies by Rodriguez as well as Rob Zombie, Edgar Wright, and Roth. In 2010, Rodriquez turned his trailer for Machete into an actual feature film, and Roth is finally doing the same with his Thanksgiving trailer.

Thanksgiving is set to star TikTok star Addison Rae along with Grey's Anatomy alum Patrick Dempsey as well as Jalen Thomas Brooks (Walker), Nell Verlaque (Big Shot), Milo Manheim (Zombies), Gabriel Davenport (Steal Away), Tomaso Sanelli (Titans), Jenna Warren (My Little Pony), Tim Dillon (Timing), Rick Hoffman (Suits), and Gina Gershon (Riverdale). The production is currently taking place in Toronto. "No better way to celebrate a birthday than directing @thanksgivingmovie with such a dream cast. Also made some new friends at yoga. Thank you for all the kind wishes and posts. So excited to show you all what's been cooking... 🎂🔪🦃," Roth wrote on Instagram. You can check out his post below:

What Is Thanksgiving About?

While character details remain unknown, we're willing to bet the movie is going to follow a group of teens in the Massachusetts town seen in the original Thanksgiving trailer, which is known for going all out every Turkey Day. In the trailer, the town is stalked by a killer pilgrim, and there's a pretty shocking moment featuring a cheerleader on a trampoline, so taking the teen slasher route seems inevitable. Jeff Rendell, who scripted the original fake trailer and played its killer pilgrim, has penned the script for the movie. Spyglass, the production company behind the recent revivals of Hellraiser and Scream, will bring the film to life with Roth and Roger Birnbaum set to produce. Previously, Roth shared a poster for the upcoming horror film, which you can check out below:

Are you excited that Eli Roth is finally making a Thanksgiving feature film? Would you like to see any of the other Grindhouse trailers made into movies? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Thanksgiving is currently in production and has a November 17th release date.