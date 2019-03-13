Check Out These Photos From ‘The Craft’ Cast’s First Reunion Since 1996

Following its 1996 debut, The Craft quickly gained a passionate following among horror fans, thank in part to its impressive ensemble cast and its themes of female empowerment. Despite the film’s successes, only scattered members of the cast have come together since production wrapped, up until last weekend’s Monster Mania Convention in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, which finally brought the entire cast together.

WoW, what a beautiful weekend, thank you to all who shared their photos with Neve and our adorable little witches❤ it was really cool, how many smiles, it is so beautiful to see how much joy Neve, Rachel, Fairuza and Robin brought people.👏Best weekend❤👏👏 pic.twitter.com/e1eTG2rOxf — Neve Campbell Web (@Nevecampbell10) March 11, 2019

While Neve Campbell, Robin Tunney, and Fairuza Balk have all appeared at various events over the years, Rachel True has recently begun calling attention to the fact that she isn’t receiving the same invitations to such events. Monster Mania clearly knew she was as integral a component of the film as any other member of the cast, allowing for the unique photo op to occur.

The unique narrative focused on a group of ostracized high schoolers who find not only companionship in one another but also used their bond to invoke rituals to take down their tormentors. In the years since, few films have effectively replicated The Craft‘s success, resulting in various rumors circulating in recent years that the film could get a reboot or sequel. If the opportunity arose, Tunney previously detailed she’d be interested in returning to the series.

“I feel like if it came along and the script was good and I actually thought it was going to be something…I want them to find a great director. I think they’ve gone through a lot of writers. If it was something where I felt like they were going to do it well, and also find a way, because it’s been so much time, you can’t just do a sequel,” Tunney shared with ComicBook.com. “I think on some level, it totally has to, in order to feel relevant, I think it should be maybe funnier or something.”

With it having been released over 20 years ago, Tunney would want the film to feel fresh and not merely recreating the source material.

“I feel like in order to make it seem culturally relevant, they need to do something [new] and do it quite well. They just can’t pick it up where it left off and it’s all of our kids or something,” Tunney pointed out. “Generations of people have watched it. It’s the idea of somebody just trying to monetize that and not caring if it’s good or not would be sad. I would love to do it if I thought it was going to be cool. I’m so proud of the fact that I was in a movie that has been loved by so many generations of people and watched at so many sleepovers. It’s an honor.”

