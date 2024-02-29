Original The Crow Director Throws Shade at First Reboot Photos

A new adaptation of the comic book series The Crow is on the way, with the first photos from the adaptation having arrived online earlier this week, garnering a number of reactions from fans. Director of the first adaptation of the concept Alex Proyas was one of the many to poke fun at these first glimpses of the project, mocking the haircut of Bill Skarsgård's character and requesting, "Next reboot thanks." While the original film earned three sequels, all of which focused on new characters who were embodied by the spirit of The Crow, this upcoming adaptation sees Skarsgård playing Eric Draven, who Brandon Lee played in the Proyas's 1994 movie. The Crow is set to hit theaters on June 7th.

Over on Facebook, Proyas shared a photo of Skarsgård from the film, which he captioned, "Eric Draven's having a bad hair day. Next reboot thanks." He followed up with the comments, "I guess he's supposed to be a bad mofo with all those tats and werewolves and skulls on his jacket," and even mocked his beverage of choice, noting, "Samuel Adams! Jesus! He could at least drink something more bad-ass."

This new The Crow comes from director Rupert Evans and is also based on the original James O'Barr graphic novel. FKA twigs (Honeyboy), and Danny Huston (Succession) also star in the film.

Not only was the original The Crow notable for being a comic book adaptation that was much more in the realm of horror than projects like Superman or Batman, but it also embraced counter-culture of the early '90s, most notably the goth, industrial, and heavy metal music scenes. The soundtrack boasted a number of now-iconic artists, including The Cure, Nine Inch Nails, Rage Against the Machine, and Stone Temple Pilots.

Director Evans expressed how he similarly wanted to embrace inspiration from music scenes for the look of Draven.

"I think the beauty of Bill is that he has a disturbing beauty, and as he transforms through his loss he becomes this thing that even he can't control," director Sanders confirmed to Vanity Fair. "It's that famous line: 'Whoever fights monsters must be careful that they don't become one.' That look was me in the '90s when we were squat-raving in London, [mixed with some modern influences] like Post Malone and Lil Peep. I hope people who are 19 today look at him and go, 'That guy is us.'"

