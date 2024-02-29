The Crow: Bill Skarsgard First Look Being Compared to Jared Leto's Joker
Does the new Eric Draven look like the Joker?
The Crow reboot, which will see It star Bill Skarsgård taking on the titular role, is heading to theaters this summer. Earlier today, fans got the first glimpse at Skarsgård in the film, which is based on the graphic novel by James O'Barr. While the image resembles the comics character, Eric Draven, some fans think Skarsgård looks like someone else: Jared Leto's Joker. Many people have taken to Twitter today to comment on the image and make the comparison.
The new version of The Crow has been described as a "modern reimaging" that will be quite different from the 1994 film that starred Brandon Lee. You can read a description of the new film here: "Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right." You can view the image of Skarsgård, which was shared by director Rupert Sanders, here:
You can check out some of the tweets reacting to Skarsgård's Eric Draven below...
"Horrible Character Design"
I want to watch The Crow, not another version of Jared Leto as the Joker from Suicide Squad. Horrible character design. #TheCrow https://t.co/7zlw2qKRS0 pic.twitter.com/ZtEJSZLvaQ— MimiPRGameFreak 🎮🇵🇷 (@MimiPRGameFreak) February 28, 2024
Faith in Bill
Kneejerk first thoughts... I don't really know! I have complete faith in Bill Skarsgård devouring the role of Eric Draven and giving us something fresh & exciting, but I'm not immediately sold on the character design. Skarsgård looks great under that makeup, either way! #TheCrow pic.twitter.com/m9cbQkLX6z— John Squires 🎃 (@FreddyInSpace) February 28, 2024
Burn
It REALLY doesn't need to be this edgy. We already have Jared Leto...and we didn't even want that. https://t.co/ykLHIriaNu pic.twitter.com/rDa4nE5PCF— KiraBear (@KiraScribbles) February 28, 2024
Something's Wrong
Oh this doesn't look right at all.
The Crow needs to have a certain aesthetic. https://t.co/uUZBrOKgHf— Ant 💀 Waiting on Edits For My Novel (@AGramuglia) February 28, 2024
Counterpoint
i’m seeing so much bill hate on my timeline. it’s such a bummer. he is such a fantastic actor. i trust him & will be seated for #thecrow pic.twitter.com/tlkQrV9o9l— megan (@meganxmarie) February 28, 2024
A Picture Says A Thousand Words
you obviously can't come to any conclusion with a few stills from a film. but... *gulp* #TheCrow pic.twitter.com/Fubg5iMxwV— Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) February 28, 2024
Points Were Made
do you realize how hot bill skarsgård would’ve been with the long black wet hair and the crow makeup? instead of a soundcloud rapper who just discovered what goth was last night? do u understand— laura 🦠 (@ecto_fun) February 28, 2024
You Have To Laugh
Turned the lighting up on that #TheCrow photo and I am way more into it now pic.twitter.com/kFOW6rSghm— Freddie Carlini (@_oh_freddie) February 28, 2024
People Just Aren't Here For It
How you gonna go from Brandon Lee to this Jared Leto Joker style bullshit. https://t.co/5nwU5xXIM9 pic.twitter.com/ZVJuAySjDR— Phil (@NuckingFuts24) February 28, 2024
This Is Good
1996: Sting takes his look from The Crow
2024: The Crow takes his look from Darby Allin https://t.co/WPMjl4XwC5— tigerstylepro 📼 (@tigerstyIepro) February 28, 2024
Positivity
I'm going to give The Crow remake a chance.
Bill Skarsgard is a dedicated performer who puts in a lot of effort. Although Brandon Lee's performance in the original movie is unbeatable, if a remake had to be made, I'm glad it's an actor who is passionate about his craft. pic.twitter.com/sjf3Cc9boD— 𝙅𝙤𝙝𝙣 𝘿𝙤𝙩𝙨𝙤𝙣 (@JohnMovieWatch) February 28, 2024
Oh, We Hope He Doesn't See This
Jared Leto jumping on Twitter only to see that he’s trending for something that has absolutely nothing to do with him. pic.twitter.com/4TMwyLSrgy— Epic Film Guys ® (@EpicFilmGuys) February 28, 2024
In Conclusion
For context, a quick reminder of what some of the other on-screen versions of The Crow have looked like.
You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/rf4ocurJIP— Epic Film Guys ® (@EpicFilmGuys) February 28, 2024
How do you feel about the first look at The Crow remake? Tell is in the comments! The movie is hitting theaters on June 7th.