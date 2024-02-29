The Crow: Bill Skarsgard First Look Being Compared to Jared Leto's Joker

The Crow reboot, which will see It star Bill Skarsgård taking on the titular role, is heading to theaters this summer. Earlier today, fans got the first glimpse at Skarsgård in the film, which is based on the graphic novel by James O'Barr. While the image resembles the comics character, Eric Draven, some fans think Skarsgård looks like someone else: Jared Leto's Joker. Many people have taken to Twitter today to comment on the image and make the comparison.

The new version of The Crow has been described as a "modern reimaging" that will be quite different from the 1994 film that starred Brandon Lee. You can read a description of the new film here: "Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right." You can view the image of Skarsgård, which was shared by director Rupert Sanders, here:

You can check out some of the tweets reacting to Skarsgård's Eric Draven below...