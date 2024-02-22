The Crow Reboot Release Date Confirmed for This Summer

There has been a shakeup in Liongate's release schedule. The John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, has been delayed a year, but its summer release date won't remain empty. It was reported that the spot will now be filled by The Crow reboot, which will see It star Bill Skarsgård taking on the titular role. According to a new report from Deadline, The Crow will officially be heading to theaters on June 7th of this year.

The Crow is based on the graphic novel by James O'Barr. It has been described as a "modern reimaging" that will be quite different from the 1994 film that starred Brandon Lee. You can read a description of the new film here: "Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger also star in the film, which was penned by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider. The Crow was produced by Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jencks, Samuel Hadida, and Edward R. Pressman."

June 7th will also see the release of New Line's horror movie, The Watchers, which was directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan. The Watchers is based on a novel by A.M. Shine, and follows an artist (Dakota Fanning) named Mina "who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland." Mina eventually finds shelter, but she "unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night."

The Crow Producer Says Movie Could Launch Extended Universe:

The Crow producer Sam Pressman recently spoke to Deadline about the upcoming project, and teased it will "blow people away."

"The Crow has been a very central and integral part of our company and I'm really proud of the progress and the work that has been done," Pressman shared. "I think the movie is just going to blow people away. Our partners want to approach it in a very 360 way, whether it be video games, an animated series, or a universe, but it's got this cosmic legacy that can expand beyond a singular story."

Stay tuned for more updates on The Crow reboot, which is heading to theaters on June 7th.