The Exorcist: Believer Tracking for $30-Million Opening

Universal Pictures is getting ready to reboot The Exorcist universe with an upcoming film, The Exorcist: Believer, and fans are excited to see what scares are in store. From everything we've seen in the trailers, The Exorcist: Believer looks like it will be an exciting installment into the horror genre, and hopefully, it can bring the franchise back to form. It was recently revealed that the legendary Linda Blair will have some involvement in the film, with Green praising the actress. The Exorcist: Believer will be rated R for violent content and some disturbing images. Not much is known about The Exorcist: Believer, but we finally know how much the film is projected to make during its opening weekend. According to Deadline, the next Exorcist film is projected to make $30+ million at the box office when it arrives in theaters next month.

What is The Exorcist: Believer About?

The Exorcist: Believer is described as follows, "Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls) on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia Marcum), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, see out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like this before: Chris MacNeil."

The film will also feature Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale, Hereditary) as Victor and Angela's neighbor, and Jennifer Nettles (Harriet, The Righteous Gemstones) and Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon, Bloodline) as the parents of Katherine, Angela's friend. The Exorcist: Believer is directed by David Gordon Green from a screenplay by Peter Sattler (Camp X-Ray) and David Gordon Green, from a screenplay by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills), Danny McBride (Halloween trilogy) and David Gordon Green, based on characters created by William Peter Blatty.

