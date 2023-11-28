Stephen King's The Long Walk Gets I Am Legend Director

Director André Øvredal has been attached to an adaptation of Stephen King's The Long Walk for years, only for him to reveal the disappointing news that he was no longer involved with the project just earlier this year. The project isn't dead, however, as Business Insider revealed that I Am Legend and Constantine director Francis Lawrence is now on board the adaptation, though the director himself failed to offer any insight into how he secured the gig. While fans were understandably disappointed by Øvredal leaving the project, knowing we'll be getting the project at some point will excite fans.

"I'm now attached to The Long Walk, the Stephen King book. Very excited about that," Lawrence revealed to the outlet.

Stephen King's website describes the story, "In the near future, where America has become a police state, one hundred boys are selected to enter an annual contest where the winner will be awarded whatever he wants for the rest of his life. The game is simple -- maintain a steady walking pace of four miles per hour without stopping. Three warnings, and you're out -- permanently."

For nearly four years, Øvredal offered teases about his work on the project, with one of the major hurdles being the coronavirus pandemic putting a hold on all movie and TV productions around the world. Since he was announced as being attached to the project, the director delivered the features films Mortal and The Last Voyage of the Demeter. While fans will be excited to know the King story is being developed at all, Øvredal previously expressed his disappointment in not getting to bring the project to life.

"I'm unfortunately not, but it's one of the big regrets in my life not to have made that movie," the filmmaker shared with Collider this past August when asked if he was still developing the adaptation.

Another project Øvredal has reportedly been developing for years is a sequel to his 2019 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, which he confirmed earlier this year was still on the way. Lawrence himself has a handful of exciting projects on the horizon, as he's next set to deliver a Constantine sequel and is reportedly developing a sequel to I Am Legend.

Stay tuned for updates on The Long Walk movie.

