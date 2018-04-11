‘The Meg’ First Trailer Released

Warner Bros. has just dropped the first trailer for the upcoming film, The Meg.

The film stars actor Jason Statham and features a massive Megalodon terrorizing a deep-sea submersible, something that the characters in the film never even believed possible considering the menacing animal has been presumed extinct for thousands of years.

The film is based on the 1997 science fiction book Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror by Steve Alten and saw Statham swim with real sharks to prepare for the role. You can check out the trailer in the video above as well as the official synopsis for The Meg below.

A deep-sea submersible—part of an international undersea observation program—has been attacked by a massive creature, previously thought to be extinct, and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific…with its crew trapped inside. With time running out, expert deep sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Statham) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao), against the wishes of his daughter Suyin (Li Bingbing), to save the crew—and the ocean itself—from this unstoppable threat: a pre-historic 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon. What no one could have imagined is that, years before, Taylor had encountered this same terrifying creature. Now, teamed with Suyin, he must confront his fears and risk his own life to save everyone trapped below…bringing him face to face once more with the greatest and largest predator of all time.

The Meg lands in theaters on August 10th.

