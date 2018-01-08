A Massive Megalodon Stares Down Jason Statham in New ‘The Meg’ Image

Warner Bros. has released (via Bloody Disgusting) a first look at The Meg, pitting The Fate of the Furious star Jason Statham against a giant pre-historic shark.

Directed by Jon Turteltaub (National Treasure, Last Vegas), The Meg sees Statham battle a megalodon alongside an international cast that includes Li Bingbing (Transformers: Age of Extinction), Ruby Rose (John Wick: Chapter 2), Cliff Curtis (Fear The Walking Dead), Rainn Wilson (The Office), and Masi Oka (Heroes).

A deep-sea submersible—part of an international undersea observation program—has been attacked by a massive creature, previously thought to be extinct, and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific…with its crew trapped inside. With time running out, expert deep-sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Statham) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao), against the wishes of his daughter Suyin (Li Bingbing), to save the crew—and the ocean itself—from this unstoppable threat: a pre-historic 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon. What no one could have imagined is that, years before, Taylor had encountered this same terrifying creature. Now, teamed with Suyin, he must confront his fears and risk his own life to save everyone trapped below…bringing him face to face once more with the greatest and largest predator of all time.

The Meg has been in the works since 1997, the same year author Steve Alten released the novel Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror, when Disney picked up the rights.

Warner Bros. revived the project in 2015, eyeing Hostel and Knock Knock filmmaker Eli Roth to direct. Turteltaub boarded in 2016, and The Meg was slated for a March 2018 until landing its summer release date.

The Meg swims into theaters August 10.