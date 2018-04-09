‘The Meg’: Jason Statham Swam With Real Sharks To Prepare For Role

From action to comedy to horror, it seems like there’s nothing actor Jason Statham can’t tackle in the movie world, with the actor recently admitting he never shies away from real-life challenges. His upcoming film The Meg features a massive Megalodon terrorizing a deep-sea submersible, encouraging the actor to swim with sharks himself.

“On the early stages of the prep, we took a trip to Fiji, and we went diving with some bull sharks,” Statham revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “They hand-feed them and it’s a spectacular thing to see. These things are three meters in length, huge big things. There were 20 or 30 of these things, and they were hand-feeding [them] big tuna heads, and we got very, very close, and it was a spectacular moment. To swim in close proximity to a big, three-meter shark, is to be recommended to all and everyone.”

The film uses a variety of special effects to convey the monstrous fish, but that didn’t cure the actor of all of his trepidation.

“You know, it’s funny, because you get anxiety when you’re on the boat,” the actor confessed. “But once you get in the ocean, things take a very different turn. You get very relaxed, and when you’re in their environment, it’s quite a tranquil sort of thing, the anxiety goes away completely. It’s remarkable to experience. All of the fear — or the perceived fear — is done in your own head before you get down there with them. Once you’re swimming down there with all the other divers, it’s phenomenal. It’s one of the greatest experiences you could have, for me anyway. I’m a big SCUBA diver fanatic. Wherever I am in the world, if I get a chance to get in the ocean, I do.”

In the film, a research vessel is attacked by the 75-foot-long shark and left stranded at the bottom of the ocean. Statham’s character is enlisted to help rescue the crew, though his previous encounters with the devastating fish could prevent him from accomplishing his mission.

The Meg lands in theaters on August 10th.

