New The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection Released by RSVLTS
Get into the spirit of the spooky season with this new collection.
We're heading to a time that many horror fans consider to be the most wonderful time of the year, as October and all things Halloween are right around the corner. Once Halloween activities conclude, of course, then we start celebrating a number of winter holidays, with Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas being one of the rare movies that are beloved by fans and are a seasonally appropriate viewing for multiple months. In honor of the iconic movie, RSVLTS has released a new collection of items that allow you to showcase your love of Jack Skellington throughout these critical months.
In addition to their familiar KUNUFLEX shirts, RSVLTS is also releasing a brand-new bomber jacket, with all of these items joining their expanding roster of not just The Nightmare Before Christmas items, but their holiday-themed merchandise as a whole. No matter what the climate might be, RSVLTS is sure to keep you looking stylish while also showing your love of the film.
Scroll down to see the new The Nightmare Before Christmas items from RSVLTS, which are available on their site now. You can shop all of their spooky season offerings right here.
There Goes My Zero Shirt
Just like in the final scene of the film, Zero from Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is the shining star of this KUNUFLEX buttondown. Featuring numerous high-flying images of your favorite poltergeist pup, and his gravestone doghouse on the pocket, it's a well-deserved tribute to the trusty sidekick who takes "play dead" to a whole new level.
Your Worst Nightmare Shirt
Ah, what a beautiful autumn night. Stars in the sky. Pumpkin patch at your feet. Skeleton holding up his severed head. Wait, skeleton holding up his severed head??!! Oh, right, this is a Disney's Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas autumn night, which means famous shots of Disney's Jack Skellington, Oogie Boogie, Mayor, and more of your favorite characters. This shirt will have you looking good... and under your bed.
Li'l Jacks Shirt
That's one freaky photoshoot. Sometimes you just don't feel like having your picture taken. Jack Skellington from Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is flashing some particularly petrifying expressions on this KUNUFLEX collage. Don't worry, we threw in some big orange pumpkins to make the shirt a little more welcoming... oop, no, they're angry too.
Paint the Town Dead Shirt
You might not be able to visit Halloween Land from Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (and maybe that's for the best), but now you can feel like you're taking the guided tour with this KUNUFLEX buttondown. On your left, you'll see Spiral Hill, scary skulls, and jarring jack o'lanterns. On your right, you'll see the famous holiday doors, scary skulls, and jarring jack o'lanterns. Up ahead, you'll see the treehouse hangout of a certain trio of troublemakers. Oh yeah, and scary skulls and jarring jack o'lanterns. It's kind of their thing if you haven't noticed.
Jack's Journey Reversible Bomber Jacket
Relive the adventures of Jack Skellington from Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas in this reversible bomber jacket fit for a king. Start off in his signature pinstripe suit pattern complete with that creepy (yet classy?) bow tie. Then, follow Jack down the door to Christmas Town where he rides a ghost-guided sleigh through the iconic movie logo. Oh, and either way you wear it, you're gonna have a fan-favorite character up your sleeve.
The new The Nightmare Before Christmas collection is available on the official RSVLTS site now.
Which items will you be adding to your collection?