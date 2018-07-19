‘The Predator’ Extended TV Spot Released

A brand new extended TV spot has been released for The Predator, and it features a ton of hard-hitting action.

While the spot does not really show any new footage of the film, it does showcase some of the best sequences fans have seen in previous clips.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Predator is a sequel to 1987s Predator and 1990s Predator 2, and sees the brutal Predators return to Earth after having “genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other alien species .”

The film stars Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Trevante Rhodes (12 Strong), Jacob Tremblay (Before I Wake), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse), Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther), Thomas Jane (The Punisher), Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck), Jake Busey (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica).

The film is co-written and directed by Shane Black, who directed Iron Man 3, as well as appeared in the original film some 30 years ago.

In a recent interview with Variety, Black made it very clear that the new film is not a remake or a reboot. “It’s an attempt to do something — same world, same universe, just 30 years later,” he stated.

“It’s a leaner, meaner approach,” Black went on to say. “Instead of the slick, ultracool super-soldier approach from the first film, these guy are a more broken, marginalized and forgotten contingent.”

John Davis, one of the films producers, went on to add that “they’ve gone through an evolution that’s made them bigger, better and badder.”

While Black has been known to use a lot of humor in his films (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, The Nice Guys), “funny” is maybe not the word that comes to mind when thinking of the Predator franchise. Still, though, the director says that his film will not be without some laughs.

“I tried to ground the light moments because nobody wants a jokey Predator,” he stated. “But when you’re under fire, one of the basic defense mechanisms is to grit your teeth and make a joke. I took sort of a Butch-and-Sundance approach. In that movie, they got shot to pieces at the end, but they never stopped wising off.”

Finally Black addressed the frequency of the franchises films, adding his own take on the formula that has been used to make each previous film.

“The Predator has been around for 30 years, through various incarnations, but each time it comes back it seems like there’s a certain acknowledgment they’re going to make another Predator movie,” Black said. “Generally they’re made for a certain budget, they have a certain look and they recoup a certain guaranteed amount, but they haven’t been enough to sort of reignite a new, more long-standing passion for it.”

Fans can finally see Black’s take on the series when The Predator crashes into theaters on September 14, 2018.