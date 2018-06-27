Feast Your Eyes on an All-New ‘The Predator’ Trailer

Director Shane Black aims to revive the stagnated Predator franchise with an all-new film in which the terrifying hunter turns his terror to a suburban landscape. Check out the brand-new trailer for The Predator above before the film lands in theaters on September 14th.

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black‘s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

The series kicked off in 1985 with the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring Predator which saw mercenaries heading to Guatemala, only to be confronted by the terrifying extraterrestrial as it hunted them down and brutally killed them one by one. The film spawned two sequels and two films in which the Predator faced off against xenomorphs from the Alien franchise, though none of these follow-up films matched the success of the original endeavor.

For this new film, Black found himself trying to reinvigorate the franchise by bringing it in new directions while also honoring the series’ classic formula.

“Well, I think that there’s a basic premise that has to be honored every time you make a Predator film and that’s in some way, whatever the plot turns out to be, it has to, at some level, represent a hunt. But, beyond that, I think there’s infinite variability,” Black shared with Collider. “It’s like monkey bars. You ever play on the jungle gym when you were a kid? It looks like they’re rigid and hard and it’d be hard to play on these things because they’re so rough, but if you go inside them there’s actually a lot of room to move around, you just know that the borders are there every once in a while.”

The Predator stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Yvonne Strahovski, and Jake Busey.

The Predator lands in theaters on September 14th.

