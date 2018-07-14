‘The Predator’ Releases Gruesome New Poster

Earlier this morning, a terrifying Red-Band trailer for Shane Black‘s The Predator was released online, giving fans hope in the upcoming reboot/sequel. Almost as exciting as the trailer is the film’s newest poster, which is easily one of th most gruesome of the franchise.

The official Predator Twitter account released the poster this morning, alongside the debut of the trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the full poster below!

The poster features the severed head, and spinal cord, of a predator being held in the hand of another, much bigger alien. The classic green blood drips from the suspended head, eyes still glowing read.

Both on the bottom of the poster and in the tweet, the text reads, “The Hunt Has Evolved.” If you watch the trailer, the imagery on the poster and the phrase itself make a lot more sense.

In the trailer, it’s revealed the alien creatures who have hunted our world in the past aren’t even the mightiest in existence. In fact, there is another bigger, more evolved version of the predators that arrive on Earth in the new film, and they’re even more terrifying.

It’s this new step in Predator evolution that’s being teased in the poster. We see the two versions of the alien square off towards the end of the trailer, and the poster is highlighting that epic fight.

With all of the attention given to the battle between predators, it’s highly likely that this will be one of the most important aspects of the film. Much like the Alien vs. Predator movies, it looks like these two creatures may be using our planet as a battle ground, and humans are getting caught in the middle. If this is the case, you can probably expect to see the characters in the movie team up with the smaller predator to take down its larger counterpart, because of course they will.

What do you think of this new Predator poster? Could this film be one of the best of the franchise? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below!

Directed by Shane Black, The Predator stars Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, and Jacob Tremblay. The film is set to hit theaters on September 14.