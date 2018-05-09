‘Child’s Play’ Franchise Star Joins ‘The Purge’ TV Series

Star of Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky Fiona Dourif is about to head into an all-new franchise, as she has been cast as a recurring character in the upcoming The Purge TV series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Dourif will play “Good Leader Tavis, a charismatic cult leader, dispensing blessings to her fawning followers.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kicking off in 2013, The Purge series explores a future in which America’s government has implemented an annual event where all violent crimes are legal. This 12-hour window is meant to not only allow citizens to tap into their bloodlust that they restrain the rest of the year, but also serves as a means of culling the population, as the poorer members of society can’t afford the supplies to protect themselves.

The series’ creator, James DeMonaco, recently detailed what audiences can expect of the upcoming series.

“I’d say it’s 70, 65 percent Purge Night and then 30 percent flashback,” DeMonaco revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “We follow four what-seem-to-be separate storylines of people going out on the evening and experiencing the Purge. The real estate of the 10 hours of the TV allows us to use flashback, where we flashback out of the Purge world, into the regular lives, the non-Purge days, of this future America. We get to see who these people are when it’s not Purge Night and the events that led them to where they are on the particular Purge night that we are following. I think it’s a great device.”

The actress’ schedule could get crowded in the near future, as her father Brad Dourif, who voiced the killer doll in all seven Child’s Play films, confirmed that series creator Don Mancini is still interested in turning that franchise into a TV series.

“I haven’t spoken to Don,” Dourif shared with Den of Geek. “My daughter is very close to him, they speak almost every day. She assures me that the TV series, at least, is something that there’s a lot of interest in. I don’t know if that’s gonna happen or not, but it certainly could.”

Hitting theaters on July 4th is The First Purge, which explores how the annual event began.

The Purge TV series is rumored to debut later this year.

Are you looking forward to checking out this TV series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]