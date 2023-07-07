The Purge Creator Hopes to Develop Another TV Series for Franchise

After delivering audiences multiple hit films, The Purge franchise expanded from its big-screen horrors into a TV series, which ran for two seasons and even included an appearance from original Purge star Ethan Hawke, before it was ultimately cancelled. Even though that series was cut short, franchise creator James DeMonaco recently detailed that he has been toying with the idea of developing a new take for a TV format, which would focus on the fallout of the events of the first film and the family who found themselves wrapped up in a violent altercation with home intruders. DeMonaco has plans for a sixth The Purge, though there are no confirmed details on when audiences can expect it to arrive.

While speaking with Collider about having an interest in the family from the first film, DeMonaco confirmed, "Absolutely. I always wanted to follow them up ... And listen, if the strike ends and we get a chance, there is talk of doing an interesting take on a TV show where I would be able to do that because we'd be able to explore very intimate Purge stories, but I don't know if that's true, but I hope."

After the success of that debut film, the franchise largely jumped around to explore other characters grappling with this dystopic world, rarely putting its focus on continued characters in favor of all-new adventures. Frank Grillo's Leo, however, appeared in both The Purge: Anarchy and The Purge: Election Year.

DeMonaco went on to tease some of the things he expected to have happened to the family.

"I think they move away. I would say they would do what I did. I think a family that experiences that much trauma and loss on that night -- and Lena's [Headey] character I always thought, way more than [Ethan Hawke's] James, the Lena Headey character was questioning The Purge in a way that he wasn't. He was just accepting the financial rewards of selling security systems. Lena always said she wanted to play it like she was dead inside, that the mere fact that The Purge existed had killed her soul."

He continued, "So she kind of wanted to play it, and I think she plays it beautifully. She's constantly kind of looking at her reflections and contemplating quietly what this all means. I think if you experience that level of trauma you exit, pretty quickly, the country. I don't think you can buy into a government system that sanctions this. I always want to follow the Sandins on that journey to another country, which is what I thought it would be. But then that country maybe starts Purging, too, and the cycle of crap continues in the world."

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of The Purge franchise.

Would you like to see these characters revisited in a TV show? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!