The Purge 6 "In Limbo" Because Studio Is "Scared" Creator Reveals

With The Purge marking its tenth anniversary this year and with having been two years since the fifth film, The Forever Purge, franchise fans are eagerly awaiting news on the sixth film. However, they might be waiting for a while. Creator James DeMoncao tells The Playlist that the film's studio is "scared" about the film's budget, which would need to be bigger to accommodate a story that DeMarco says is bigger and "a little more epic in scope" given that the America the tory will present is much, much different than in previous installments.

"I wrote the script. Universal has seen it," DeMarco said. "There are concerns about budget, but it definitely presents a fractured America… The America I present in Purge 6 is where we are all separated by ideology and sexual preference. So, the states are broken down in different ways."

He continued, "It's written, it's in [Universal's] hands. I think they're scared about the budget. But my thing was if I was going to come back and direct a sixth one, it was going to be something bigger and a little more epic in scope, with this new America I want to present and bringing back [Frank Grillo's] character. So, it's kinda in limbo."

What Happened in The Forever Purge?

In The Forever Purge, Adela (Ana de la Reguera, Cowboys & Aliens) and her husband Juan (Tenoch Huerta, Days of Grace) live in Texas, where Juan is working as a ranch hand for the wealthy Tucker family. Juan impresses the Tucker patriarch, Caleb (Will Patton, Halloween), but that fuels the jealous anger of Caleb's son, Dylan (Josh Lucas, Ford v Ferrari). On the morning after The Purge, a masked gang of killers attacks the Tucker family — including Dylan's wife (Cassidy Freeman, HBO's The Righteous Gemstones), and his sister (Leven Rambin, The Hunger Games), forcing both families to band together and fight back as the country spirals into chaos and the United States begins to disintegrate around them.

Frank Grillo is Set to Return for The Purge 6

Last seen as Leo Barnes in The Purge: Election Year, Grillo is set to appear in The Purge 6 when it does happen and as the actor previously told ComicBook.com, it will be focused on the character.

"(James DeMonaco's) got the script, man," Grillo revealed. "The script has been written, he submitted it to Universal. Went to (Jason) Blum, Michael Bay. There's a lot of cooks in the kitchen. But it's Leo Barnes centric. It's about Leo Barnes and it's really was the Swan Song for the series. I know they've said that before, but James only directed one, two, and three. The last movie he directed was "Election Year" and he's only been involved as a producer going forward from there, but he wants to direct this. I'm like, before I start walking on the cane, it'd be a good idea to do it soon. But Universal and Blum haven't, uh, they just kind of have it on the back burner. It was hot, it was hot for a minute. It was hot for a minute, and then it wasn't."

