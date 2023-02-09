47 Meters Down Director Developing New Shark Thriller The Red Triangle

Recent years have seen a surge of success with shark-themed horror movies, from big-budget action films like The Meg to more intimate experiences like The Shallows, with director of both 47 Meters Down and 47 Meters Down: Uncaged Johannes Roberts returning to that world with the upcoming The Red Triangle. While those two films were claustrophobic experiences, this upcoming movie will be expanding the scope of the horror and will put a cruise ship in the path of terror, allowing Roberts to take his skills in that aquatic realm to all-new depths. Stay tuned for details on the release of The Red Triangle.

The outlet says that the film "is set in Northern California -- famous for its gorgeous beaches, but also known for a particular stretch of ocean that has a bloody reputation -- The Red Triangle. Stretching south from Bodega Bay toward San Francisco and jutting out beyond the Farallon Islands and down to Big Sur south of Monterey, the Triangle encompasses around 200 miles of coastline, and is the site of almost half of all recorded great white shark attacks in the United States. When a cruise ship -- a massive, floating, fully stocked resort with thousands of passengers -- begins to sink in The Red Triangle, the feeding frenzy begins."

Roberts also wrote the script for the upcoming film, having similarly written both entries in the 47 Meters Down series.

"The Red Triangle is well-positioned to be a big summer event movie," Allen Media Group's Founder, Chairman and CEO, Byron Allen shared in a statement. "This shark-filled psychological horror/thriller will once again have moviegoers overwhelmed and on the edge of their seats watching great white sharks methodically terrorize a sinking family cruise ship."

Roberts added, "The Red Triangle is going to take shark horror to a whole new level. I cannot wait to work with Byron again to terrify audiences like they've never been terrified before."

The Red Triangle won't be the only big-budget shark-infested horror film to look out for, as The Meg 2: The Trench is expected to debut later this year, which will see the return of Jason Statham and was directed by Ben Wheatley.

Stay tuned for details on the release of The Red Triangle.

