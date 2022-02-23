Meg 2: The Trench Adds More Shark Bait to Cast

Production on Meg 2: The Trench has been ongoing for a few weeks now and the upcoming sequel has added some more shark bait to the call sheet. The Hollywood Reporter brings word of the casting additions, which includes some returning from the 2018 feature film that are reprising their roles. Sienna Guillory of the Resident Evil film series, Skyler Samuels of FOX’s The Gifted, and Sergio Peris-Mencheta of Snowfall, have all signed on to join the cast which will welcome back returning cast members Cliff Curtis, Sophia Cai and Page Kennedy. Jason Statham once again leads the film which has In The Earth director Ben Wheatley at the helm.

According to the trade Sergio Peris-Mencheta will be one of the antagonsits for the movie, described as a “hard-edged mercenary,” while Guillory will be a scientist and Samuels an “adventure-loving member of Statham’s submarine crew.” Considering the body count of the first movie and the length of the teeth that the titular shark has, someone’s going to end up on the menu. The presence of Wheatley behind the camera on the sequel was a surprise to film fans though as the filmmaker is largely known for his

Videos by ComicBook.com

“A lot of it is respecting The Meg, and trying to make sure it’s a great Meg film,” Wheatley shared with ComicBook.com about the new film. “And as you can see from the movies I’ve made, they’re not necessarily, it’s not … when you go and do Doctor Who, I don’t completely change it because I wanted to do it. I didn’t want to necessarily make it something completely different that nobody recognized, you know? So there’s that element of back and forth.”

He continued, “But it’s an opportunity to do action on such an insanely large scale, that it’s just unbelievable. From doing Free Fire, which was, I thought, was all my Christmases came at once in terms of action, this is just unbelievable. And just doing the storyboards for it, just thinking and going, ‘Oh,’ it’s just … I feel a heavy responsibility for it, to make sure that it kind of delivers on all the, to all the big shark fans out there.”

Little is known about the plot of Meg 2: The Trench, but considering the title we’re going to guess it involves a Megalodon and perhaps a deep-sea trench. No official release date has been set for the film but the first movie brought in over $500 million worldwide without the buit-in audience of a major franchise film.