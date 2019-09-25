The Shining Returning to Theaters With Doctor Sleep Sneak Peek

To celebrate the upcoming release of Doctor Sleep, a new restoration of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining will be landing in select theaters, which will also include a sneak peek of the sequel. It’s unknown exactly what the sneak peek will consist of, whether it be an extended look at the film or behind-the-scenes footage of the production, but whether you’ve seen The Shining before or you’ve never witnessed its horrors, seeing it on the big screen in 4K will be a treat for all audiences. Screenings will take place on September 26th and October 1st, with Doctor Sleep landing in theaters on November 8th. You can head to Fandango to see participating theaters.

In The Shining, “Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) becomes the winter caretaker at the isolated Overlook Hotel in Colorado, hoping to cure his writer’s block. He settles in along with his wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall), and his son, Danny (Danny Lloyd), who is plagued by psychic premonitions. As Jack’s writing goes nowhere and Danny’s visions become more disturbing, Jack discovers the hotel’s dark secrets and begins to unravel into a homicidal maniac hell-bent on terrorizing his family.”

While many audiences consider Kubrick’s film to be one of the best horror films of all time, author Stephen King has been outspoken for decades about how disappointed he was with the production. King himself even wrote a miniseries adaptation of his novel in the ’90s, which was directed by Mick Garris.

The Doctor Sleep novel debuted in 2013, a sequel to King’s original novel. One question that fans have had about the new film is how the Doctor Sleep film will honor the series’ roots, as the Shining novel and film have very different endings. According to director Mike Flanagan, the new film manages to not only serve as an adaptation of the source material but also as a sequel to the 1980 film.

“It’s the most common question we’ve had since the project was announced, and the question that we couldn’t really answer until we had material to present,” Flanagan confirmed at a Q&A with press. “Because the answer is really complicated. The answer to all of those questions for us has always been, ‘Yes’.”

As evidenced by the trailers for the film, it’s clear that Doctor Sleep will deliver audiences plenty of unexpected surprises, likely leading to some clever ways to honor both universes.

“It is an adaptation of the novel Doctor Sleep, which is Stephen King‘s sequel to his novel The Shining,” Flanagan pointed out. “But this also exists very much in the same cinematic universe that Kubrick established in his adaptation of The Shining. And reconciling those three, at times very different sources has been kind of the most challenging and thrilling part of this creatively, for us.”

Check out screenings of The Shining on September 26th and October 1st. See Doctor Sleep in theaters on November 8th.