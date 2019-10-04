An Eerie Conversation Unfolds in a New The Terror: Infamy Clip

As we head towards the season finale of The Terror: Infamy, audiences could be getting all of the answers they’re looking for, with the above clip featuring an eerie conversation that could be unfolding with a presence from beyond the grave. This season of the series has featured all manner of unsettling experiences and confounding mysteries, which fans could be getting the answers to before the season comes to a close. Check out the above exclusive clip of The Terror: Infamy from this week’s episode, which airs Monday, October 7th on AMC. The season finale of The Terror will air on Monday, October 17th.

In the upcoming episode, the Terminal Islanders return home to find that things have changed since they left. The Nakayamas, still tense from the pain they’ve inflicted on one another, must come together to battle the spirit that threatens their future.

This season of the series focuses on a Japanese internment camp in the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor. If this wasn’t already a terrifying enough experience, the camp is plagued by an otherworldly presence.

More than just a creepy story, star George Takei previously explained the real-world significance of this plot. As a child, the actor himself was taken to such an internment camp.

“U.S. soldiers with bayonets on their rifles knocked on our door, and when my father answered it, we were literally pushed out of our home at gunpoint,” the actor admitted to Entertainment Weekly. “My mother was born in Sacramento, my father was a San Franciscan, and my brother and sister and I were born in Los Angeles. Yet, we had these faces. Simply because we looked like the people that bombed Pearl Harbor, we were put into these barbed wire prison camps for the duration of the war.”

The first season of the series dealt with both a monstrous antagonist but also the darkness that lies within the hearts of men who are pushed to their limits, with Takei feeling as though this season has direct reflections to our current political climate.

“Absolutely it does,” Takei responded when discussing modern-day parallels of the story. “When Donald Trump made that statement, ‘We’re going to have a ban on Muslims coming into this country,’ I mean that’s the same thing that happened with us.”

