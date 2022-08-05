They/Them Trailer Starring Kevin Bacon Released

Details of the new Kevin Bacon-starring slasher They/Them were revealed earlier this year, hinting at the unsettling experience in store for audiences, with the film now getting its first teaser. The entire concept of the experience is unsettling enough, even without the slasher elements, while those more fundamental components of the murder mystery only elevating the disturbing premise to new heights. The new film is one of the latest projects from Blumhouse Productions to head to a streaming platfom and push genre expectations to new heights. Check out the teaser for They/Them below before it hits Peacock on August 5th.

Kevin Bacon plays Owen Whistler in this slasher horror film set at an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp. Several queer and trans campers join Whistler for a week of programming intended to "help them find a new sense of freedom." As the camp's methods become increasingly more psychologically unsettling, the campers must work together to protect themselves. When a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, things get even more dangerous.

"They/Them has been germinating within me my whole life. I've loved horror movies as long as I can remember, I think because monsters represent 'the other' and as gay kid I felt a powerful sense of kinship with those characters who were different, outlawed, or forbidden," writer and director John Logan shared in a statement. "I wanted to make a movie that celebrates queerness, with characters that I never saw when I was growing up. When people walk away from the movie, I hope they're going to remember the incredible love that these kids have for each other and how that love needs to be protected and celebrated."

"Original films will be an integral component of Peacock's content offering, and we are thrilled to partner with Blumhouse on They/Them streaming exclusively this summer," Val Boreland, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisition, NBCUniversal Entertainment, Television and Streaming, added in a statement. "The film is not only entertaining and thrilling, but also empowers its audience with its message of acceptance in a way that only a creator like John Logan could imagine and then bring to life."

The film also stars Anna Chlumsky (Inventing Anna, Veep), Theo Germaine (The Politician, Adam), Carrie Preston (Claws, Dr. Death). Quei Tann (How to Get Away with Murder, Dear White People), Austin Crute (Booksmart, Daybreak), Monique Kim (High Expectasians, Looks That Kill), Anna Lore (All American, Doom Patrol), Cooper Koch (Less Than Zero, A New York Christmas Wedding), and Darwin del Fabro (Dangerous Liaisons, Novo Mundo).

They/Them debuts on Peacock on August 5th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!