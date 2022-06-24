The Black Phone Gets Frightening New Trailer

✖

One of the most anticipated horror movies of the year is The Black Phone, which has just earned an all-new trailer to tease the terror of the adventure. Audience anticipation is high not only because it marks Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson's return to horror for his first feature-film follow-up to the Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure, but also because it stars Ethan Hawke as a frightening figure, whereas most of his previous roles were much more charming and lighthearted. Check out the all-new trailer for The Black Phone below before it lands in theaters on June 24th.

The phone is dead. And it's ringing. Director Scott Derrickson returns to his terror roots and partners again with the foremost brand in the genre, Blumhouse, with a new horror thriller. Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney.

Starring four-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke in the most terrifying role of his career and introducing Mason Thames in his first-ever film role, The Black Phone is produced, directed, and co-written by Scott Derrickson, the writer-director of Sinister, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, and Marvel's Doctor Strange.

The film's screenplay is by Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill (Doctor Strange, Sinister franchise), based on the award-winning short story by Joe Hill from his New York Times bestseller 20th Century Ghosts. The film is produced by Derrickson & Cargill's Crooked Highway and presented by Universal and Blumhouse. Jason Blum, Scott Derrickson, and C. Robert Cargill are producers on the film, which is executive produced by Ryan Turek and Christopher H. Warner.

As if the film itself and all of its offerings didn't already make audiences excited for its release in June, the film was originally slated to hit theaters earlier this year before being delayed to this summer. Having already screened at Fantastic Fest, the film already boasts positive reviews, adding more excitement to the upcoming release.

The Black Phone hits theaters on June 24th.

