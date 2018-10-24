Rob Zombie Promises ‘Three From Hell’ Won’t Be “Retreading” His Previous Efforts

Rob Zombie’s Three From Hell is the third film in a trilogy that kicked off with House of 1000 Corpses, leaving many viewers to expect the film will be a rehash of the previous two films. On the contrary, Zombie notes that this film will be much different from what audiences are expecting, while knocking other filmmakers who fail to deliver viewers new stories.

“The second was so different to the first one, and I wanted the third one to be different yet again,” Zombie shared in Metal Hammer. “If you’re just retreading the same movie for a profit, that’s a bummer.”

The original film focused on the family abducting a group of weary travelers and unleashing all sorts of mayhem upon them. The next film, The Devil’s Rejects, took Otis (Bill Moseley) and his cohorts Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) on the road to wreak more havoc. That film’s finale seemingly saw the demise of the trio, with Three From Hell confirming they survived the ordeal and will stand trial for their crimes.

How the end of Devil’s Rejects ties into the new film, however, is yet to be discovered. Also in Metal Hammer, Moseley teased that he aims to keep details of the upcoming project a secret, most notably the specifics of how the characters survived.

“I can’t say anything, it’s top secret,” Moseley joked. “It looks like we are driving towards the blazing guns of the sheriff’s department and that’s the end… but we’re back! It makes sense to come back now [that] we’re entering a golden age of horror with the success of The Nun.”

Zombie’s debut film showed its influences on its sleeve, while it was The Devil’s Rejects that allowed the filmmaker to put his own spin on a film that both felt familiar and completely fresh. His next two films, Halloween and Halloween II, delivered audiences familiar narratives and characters, yet displayed through Zombie’s signature style.

His next film, and arguably his biggest artistic accomplishment, was The Lords of Salem, which abandoned the grit and grime of his previous films and offered viewers a much more surreal and unsettling experience. With the film somewhat ostracizing his devout fanbase for being such a massive departure from his earlier efforts, 31 went back to basics by delivering a gruesome grindhouse film.

The filmmaker’s comments about the film being different from what came before it has us intrigued, though we’ll see if this promise comes true when Three From Hell hits theaters in 2019.

