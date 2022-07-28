Tubi's Shark Month: Bitefest Kicks Off Next Week With All-New Original Programming

Shark enthusiasts are currently in the midst of celebrating one of their favorite times of the year, as Discovery Channel's Shark Week kicked off earlier this week, but once those festivities conclude, Tubi still has a lot more to offer, as Shark Month: Bitefest is set to launch on August 1st. The upcoming event will feature not only a collection of beloved shark-themed programming, but will also see the debuts of originals Shark Bait and Shark Side of the Moon. The programming event doesn't just feature thrilling adventures, but also informative and educational experiences as well. Shark Month: Bitefest kicks off on Tubi on August 1st.

Per press release, "Beginning August 1st, Tubi brings back summer favorite Shark Month: Bitefest, a month-long programming event filled with heart-pumping, action-packed thrills, featuring two new Tubi Originals, Shark Bait and Shark Side of the Moon, plus more than 70 films available to stream on FOX Entertainment's free streaming service.

"Kicking off the celebration for shark lovers will be the debut of the Tubi Original movie Shark Bait, premiering Monday, August 1st, following a group of friends whose weekend goes awry as they fall victim to underwater predators. Shark Month: Bitefest heats up even more with the debut of Tubi Original movie Shark Side of the Moon, premiering Friday, August 12th, a sci-fi thriller from The Asylum who famously brought us all the cult-classic Sharknado franchise.

"Shark Bait and Shark Side of the Moon join a robust lineup of both thrilling and educational titles that include all four installments of the iconic Jaws franchise, as well as the Tubi Original Swim, starring Joey Lawrence; Swamp Shark, starring Kristy Swanson; Dark Waters, starring Lorenzo Lamas; and Sharktopus vs. Pteracuda, featuring Conan O'Brien; as well as the documentaries Gordon Ramsay: Shark Bait, Saving Jaws, and Shark Land.

In Tubi Original Shark Bait, from Vertical Entertainment and premiering August 1st, a group of friends enjoying a weekend steal a couple of jet skis, race them out to sea and end up in a horrific head-on collision. They struggle to find a way home with a badly injured friend, while from the waters below, predators lurk. shark Bait stars Holly Earl (Doctor Who), Thomas Michael Flynn (Happy Place), Malachi Pullar-Latchman (YO!), Jack Trueman (The Conversation), and Catherine Amy Hannay (Doctors).

"Tubi Original Shark Side of the Moon, from The Asylum and premiering August 12th, travels back in time to the Cold War, when the USSR developed hyper-aggressive humanoid sharks. Unable to kill them, USSR military scientists launched the sharks at the moon. Flash-forward to present day and the first team of American astronauts on the moon in decades must repair a module found on the dark side of the moon, where the astronauts encounter the unkillable Russian moon sharks and endure an epic fight for their lives. Shark Side of the Moon stars Reginald William Stalling (Everyone Wants Theirs), Maxi Witrak (Maggie), Terrance Livingston Jr. (JoJo & Pitt), Lydia Hunter (The Deck), Konstantin Podprugin (Walter), Tania Fox (Children of Agony), Michael Austin Deni (T-Rex Ranch), Michael Marcel (Sanador: The Healer), Roman Chsherbakov (All Our Dishes), Ego Miktas (DC's Legends of Tomorrow), Lindsey Marie (Bull Shark), and Sandi Todorovic (Coasters)."

Shark-themed titles available on Tubi are as follows:

Shark Bait

The Shark Side of the Moon

Swim

Gordon Ramsay: Shark Bait

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3-D

Jaws: The Revenge

The Reef

Bait

Dark Waters

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

Of Shark and Man

Shark Attack

Shark Attack 2

Shark Attack 3: Megalodon

Shark Lake

Sharkansas Women's Prison Massacre

Sharknado: Feeding Frenzy

Sharknado: Heart of Sharkness

Sharktopus vs. Pteracuda

Sharktopus vs. Whalewolf

Swamp Shark

The Old Man and the Sea

Saving Jaws

Shark Land

Surfing and Sharks

The Shark Con



