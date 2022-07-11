Discovery Channel Releases Full Shark Week Schedule, Dwayne Johnson Serving as MC

Few summer events are bigger than Discovery Channel's Shark Week, and few celebrities are as big as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, with the two coming together for this year's annual celebration of the fantastic fish. Johnson serves as Shark Week's first-ever Master of Ceremonies. The A-list talent doesn't stop there, as stars from Impractical Jokers and Jackass will also be dropping by the event, as will comedian Tracy Morgan. The real stars of the event, of course, are the sharks themselves, with Discovery debuting a number of all-new specials that will be available not only on the Discovery Channel, but also on discovery+. Additionally, an all-new Shark Week podcast will be launching ahead of the event's kickoff.

"I'm honored to be your first-ever Shark Week Master of Ceremonies. Our Seven Bucks Productions has partnered with Discovery to bring you a very special (and badass) Shark Week. I filmed exclusively in my home state of Hawaii, these beautiful predators, Aumakua (Gods), are deeply revered and respected in our Polynesian culture," Johnson shared on Instagram.

Scroll down to see the full Shark Week schedule before the event officially kicks off on July 24th on the Discovery Channel.