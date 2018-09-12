Turner Classic Movies Reveals Its October Slate of Horror Films

As October arrives, casual movie fans are often more excited to check out a horror movie than they are the rest of the year, with an abundance of streaming services often delivering audiences an embarrassment of riches that makes it difficult to select one movie. Luckily, TV networks still exist who will gladly accept the responsibility of scheduling what you should watch.

Some viewers will prefer to imbibe in blood-soaked tales of terror, making it difficult to keep your eyes on the screen. For fans who prefer creepy and atmospheric tales, Turner Classic Movies has got you covered with an impressive selection of titles from earlier decades of cinema that rely more on crafting an unsettling tone than delivering buckets of blood.

With TCM’s full schedule being made available online, one Reddit user compiled the highlights of the horror offerings, which includes silent films and iconic classics.

October 3 – 13

Wednesday, October 3rd

8 pm ET – The Unknown (1927)

9 pm ET – The Phantom of the Opera (1925)

10:45 pm ET – The Monster (1925)

Thursday, October 4th

12:30 am ET – The Penalty (1920)

2:15 am ET – The Unholy Three (1925)

4 am ET – He Who Gets Slapped (1924)

Saturday, October 6th

2 am ET – Deadly Friend (1986)

3:45 am ET – Demon Seed (1977)

Sunday, October 7th

8 pm ET – The Mummy’s Hand (1940)

9:30 pm ET – The Mummy’s Ghost (1944)

10:45 pm ET – The Mummy’s Curse (1944)

Monday, October 8th

12 am ET – Nosferatu (1922)

Wednesday, October 10th

8 pm ET – The Devil’s Bride (1968)

10 pm ET – (Horror of) Dracula (1958)

11:30 pm ET – Dracula, Prince of Darkness (1965)

Thursday, October 11th

1:15 am ET – Horror Hotel (aka City Of The Dead) (1960)

2:45 am ET – The Face of Fu Manchu (1965)

4:30 am ET – Rasputin, the Mad Monk (1966)

Saturday, October 13th

2:15 pm ET – The Seventh Victim (1943)

8 pm ET – The Fearless Vampire Killers or, Pardon Me, But Your Teeth Are In My Neck (aka Dance of the Vampires) (1967)

October 14 – 19

Sunday, October 14th

8 pm ET – Abbott and Costello Meet the Mummy (1955)

9:30 pm ET – Mummy’s Boys (1936)

10:45 pm ET – The Robot vs. the Aztec Mummy (1958)

Monday, October 15th

12 am ET – Faust (1926)

Tuesday, October 16th

12:15 am ET – The Black Hole (1979)

Wednesday, October 17th

8 pm ET – The Old Dark House (1932) (Pictured Above)

9:30 pm ET – The Walking Dead (1936)

10:45 pm ET – Isle of the Dead (1945)

Thursday, October 18th

12:15 am ET – Bedlam (1946)

1:45 am ET – Die, Monster, Die! (1965)

3:15 am ET – The Sorcerers (1967)

5:00 am ET – The Terror (1963)

Friday, October 19th

8 pm ET – Carry on Screaming! (1966)

October 20 – 24

Saturday, October 20th

2 am ET – Dreamscape (1984)

3:45 am ET – Dead Sleep (1990)

Sunday, October 21st

8 pm ET – The Mummy (1959)

9:45 pm ET – The Curse of the Mummy’s Tomb (1964)

11:15 pm ET – The Pharaoh’s Curse (1957)

Monday, October 22nd

12:30 am ET – The Phantom Carriage (1921)

2:30 am ET – Eyes Without a Face (1959)

4:15 am ET – A Woman’s Face (1941)

8 pm ET – The Frankenstein Myth (2018)

9 pm ET – Son of Frankenstein (1939)

11 pm ET – The Frankenstein Myth (2018)

Tuesday, October 23rd

12 am ET – The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)

1:30 am ET – Frankenstein Created Woman (1967)

3:15 am ET – Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed! (1970)

5 am ET – The Mysterious Doctor (1943)

Wednesday, October 24th

8 pm ET – White Zombie (1932)

9:15 pm ET – Mark of the Vampire (1935)

10:30 pm ET – Night Monster (1942)

October 25 – 28

Thursday, October 25th

12 am ET – The Human Monster (1939)

1:30 am ET – The Devil Bat (1940)

2:45 am Et – The Corpse Vanishes (1942)

4 am ET – Spooks Run Wild (1941)

5:15 am ET – Bowery at Midnight (1942)

9:45 am ET – The Canterville Ghost (1944)

Saturday, October 27th

2 am ET – The Hand (1981)

4 am ET – The Beast With Five Fingers (1946)

6 am ET – The 7 Faces of Dr. Lao (1964)

11:30 am ET – The Tell-Tale Heart (SHORT) (1941)

2:15 pm ET – Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941) (Pictured Above)

6 pm ET – The Power (1968)

8 pm ET – The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947)

10 pm ET – The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (1966)

Sunday, October 28th

12 am ET – Follow Me Quietly (1949)

1:30 am Et – House of Dark Shadows (1970)

3:30 am ET – Night Of Dark Shadows (1971)

5:30 am ET – Black Cats and Broomsticks (SHORT) (1955)

8 pm ET – The Mummy’s Shroud (1967)

10 pm ET – Blood from the Mummy’s Tomb (1971)

October 29 – 30

Monday, October 29th

4 am ET – Diabolique (1955)

6:30 am ET – The Curse of the Cat People (1944)

7:45 am ET – The Bad Seed (1956)

10 am ET – Children of the Damned (1963)

11:45 am ET – Village of the Damned (1961)

1:15 pm ET – What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962)

3:45 pm ET – Hush … Hush, Sweet Charlotte (1964)

6:15 pm ET – The Nanny (1965)

8 pm ET – Island of Lost Souls (1932)

9:15 pm ET – Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)

11 pm ET – Mad Love (1935)

Tuesday, October 30th

12:15 am ET – The Fly (1958)

4:15 am ET – The Frozen Dead (1967)

5:30 am ET – Return to Glennascaul (SHORT) (1953)

6 am ET – Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1920)

7:15 am ET – The Magician (1926)

8:45 am ET – The Man Who Could Work Miracles (1936)

10:15 am ET – The Devil-Doll (1936)

11:45 am ET – The Mysterious Island (1929)

1:30 pm ET – Doctor X (1932)

3 pm ET – The Return of Doctor X (1939)

4:15 pm ET – King Kong (1933)

6:15 pm ET – Things To Come (1936)

8 pm ET – Ghost Chasers (1951)

9:30 pm ET – The Bowery Boys Meet the Monsters (1954)

10:45 pm ET – Spook Busters (1946)

October 31 – November 1

Wednesday, October 31st

12:15 am ET – Spook Chasers (1957)

1:30 am ET – Master Minds (1949)

2:45 am ET – Night of the Living Dead (1968) (Pictured Above)

4:30 am ET – The Plague of the Zombies (1966)

6 am ET – Hands of a Stranger (1962)

7:30 am ET – Dementia 13 (1963)

9 am ET – Cat People (1942)

10:15 am ET – Carnival of Souls (1962)

11:45 am ET – Spirits of the Dead (1968)

2 pm ET – From Beyond the Grave (1973)

4 pm ET – Black Sabbath (1963)

6 pm ET – Dead of Night (1945)

8 pm ET – House of Wax (1953)

9:45 pm ET – The Pit and the Pendulum (1961)

11:15 pm ET – The Masque of the Red Death (1964)

Thursday, November 1st

1 am ET – House on Haunted Hill (1958)

2:30 am ET – Theatre of Blood (1973)

4:30 am ET – The Last Man on Earth (1964)

Don’t Miss Movies

With TCM offering so many different films, it can be tough to know what is worth tuning in to. Nosferatu is not to be missed, as it helped pave the way for silent horror films and, ultimately, the entire horror genre.

Abbott and Costello Meet the Mummy might not be the scariest film showing in October, but the duo’s comedic talents are as effective today as they were in their prime, allowing audiences to poke fun at a horror icon. Similarly, The Old Dark House is full of genuine laughs and developed the format of weary travelers stumbling into a house full of macabre and disturbing strangers.

Eyes Without a Face blends science fiction and horror in a tale about the dangers of radical medical procedures while Black Sabbath delivers audiences three different tales of terror, each with their own unique charms.

Which films are you most looking forward to checking out? Let us know in the comments below!