Radio Silence's Universal Monster Movie Adds The Guest's Dan Stevens

The filmmaking collective known as Radio Silence, which consists of directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and producer Chad Villella, have tapped The Guest and Godzilla vs. Kong star Dan Stevens to star alongside Melissa Barrera in their upcoming Universal Monster movie, per Deadline. No details about the role Stevens or Barrera will be playing have been revealed, nor have any plot details been released, other than it is confirmed to take place in the world of Universal Monsters. Matilda the Musical star Alisha Weir will also be starring in the project. No release date has been revealed for the project.

It's currently unknown if the new project will serve as a secret revival of a familiar installment of the Universal Monsters films or if it will be an all-new project that runs parallel to those iconic mythologies.

Back in 2017, Universal Pictures aimed to revive their roster of Universal Monsters with the Dark Universe, which kicked off with the Tom Cruise-starring The Mummy. Despite various other names attached to future projects, the critical and financial disappointments of the project stalled all development of subsequent entries. In 2020, Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man served as a standalone reinvention of the original mythology, resulting in a new directive from Universal to tap filmmakers to offer new, standalone revivals of these characters.

Directors Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett previously shared what audiences could expect from their approach to the concept.

"It's a Universal Monster movie and that, for us, is insane that we're making a Universal Monster movie," Bettinelli-Olpin shared with ComicBook.com. "We are, as the guys who brought you Scream 5 and 6, very much fans of original, standalone movies. Kids of the '80s and '90s, we miss that. Obviously, that's not really where the world is right now, especially with studio movies, and that's fine, because there's other ways to do that. And I think our approach is always, it sounds weird, but that's our approach on Scream 5 and Scream 6 and that's our approach on this one. Let's make this original movie, it's a standalone movie, there is a monster in it, that much is for sure."

He continued, "It's Universal doing their thing, where they're giving different filmmakers, 'Here, take this and run with it.' That, for us, is exciting as filmmakers to be going into making this movie. It's also really exciting to watch other filmmakers put their stamp on something we know from growing up."

Gillett added, "It's a weird, original way into a classic universe."

Stay tuned for details on the Universal Monster movie.

Are you looking forward to the project? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!