‘Us’ Steelbook Blu-ray Artwork Unveiled

Us might only be in the middle of terrifying audiences in its theatrical run, but it’s never too early to look ahead to the film’s home release. Thankfully, a new listing from Best Buy gives an early look at one of the ways fans can own the movie.

Best Buy recently listed their exclusive steelbook edition of the Jordan Peele-directed film, which will include copies of the film on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, and digital. The edition will be wrapped up in a black steelbook, which features the film’s now-iconic scissors and Rorschach-style imagery printed in gold. The inside of the steelbook also features a look at the Wilson family, as well as their Tethered counterparts.

In Us, a mother (Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.

Without getting into spoilers, it’s safe to say that the box office smash has made an impact with audiences, something that Peele was excited to bring into the horror world.

“I’m such a horror nut that the genre confusion of Get Out broke my heart a little.” Peele revealed in a recent interview. “I set out to make a horror movie, and it’s kind of not a horror movie. As a horror fan, I really wanted to contribute something to that world.”

“One thing I know is that this is genre; and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun genre of intrigue is my favorite,” Peele previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s my sweet spot. So I think tonally it should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one.”

Us is currently playing in theaters.

