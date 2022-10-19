Wednesday Addams: From the Mind of Tim Burton Featurette Released by Netflix

Filmmaker Tim Burton has been celebrated for decades for the ways in which he can bring together the worlds of the macabre and worlds of whimsy, which is exactly why it had fans excited that he would be directing Wednesday, a spinoff from The Addams Family, for Netflix. In a new featurette for the upcoming series, audiences can go behind the scenes to see how the new spinoff was brought to life, which sees members of the cast and crew reflecting on what makes Burton's creativity so important when it comes to telling this story. Check out the featurette below before Wednesday debuts on Netflix on November 23rd.

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

For as excited as audiences are for Burton to be involved in the project, the filmmaker previously shared what made him so excited about the project.

"When I read this [script], it just spoke to me about how I felt in school and how you feel about your parents, how you feel as a person. It gave the Addams Family a different kind of reality. It was an interesting combination," Burton recalled to Empire Magazine.

"In 1976, I went to a high-school prom," Burton detailed. "It was the year Carrie came out. I felt like a male Carrie at that prom. I felt that feeling of having to be there but not be part of it. They don't leave you, those feelings, as much as you want them to go."

He added, "You know, Wednesday and I have the same worldview."

