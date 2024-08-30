Winona Ryder Calls Beetlejuice Sequel Actually Happening an “Absolute Dream Come True”

It’s been 36 years since Beetlejuice opened in theaters and since 1988, fans have hoped for a sequel. But with that sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, arriving in theaters next week, it isn’t just fans who are thrilled to see the Ghost with the Most return. For star Winona Ryder, the Beetlejuice sequel is a dream come true. Speaking with ComicBook, Ryder said she wanted to be present for “every single moment” and spoke about how filmmaker Tim Burton was able to recreate the special experience of making the first film.

“Every moment of being there I was like very present. I made sure because I was, it’s like an absolute dream come true and you just want to really be present for every single, literally every single moment.” Ryder said. “And I mean, of all of the things that I’ve done, it’s really one of the most like special things to just be back with these people that meant the world to me. It kind of spoiled me as an actress and you know, were so inclusive when I was a kid.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

She continued, “Tim was, you know, we had such a great bond and that he was able to recreate that for even with all of the buzz or anticipation and you know, that it still felt like we were somehow like under, we were, again just like no studio presence like and that might be a testament to the great producers, but we just felt this like liberating, like inspiring in the moment like, oh let’s try this, just this freedom because I trust him so much. I know he’s not going to use anything that doesn’t work.”

Will There Be A Beetlejuice 3?

While Beetlejuice Beetlejuice may be a dream come true for Ryder, fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up for a third installment. Burton said in a recent interview that, given the amount of time it took from the first film to the sequel, it’s not likely there will be another.

“Let’s do the math. It took 35 years to do this one,’ Burton said. “For another, I’d be over 100 [years old]. It could be possible thanks to medical science. But I don’t think so.”

What is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice About?

Here’s how the Beetlejuice description is described: “Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is scheduled to debut in theaters on September 6th.