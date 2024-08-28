Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: First Reactions Revealed for Tim Burton Sequel

It’s been over 35 years since Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice was released in theaters, and the movie has been a classic for fans of spooky good fun. The film saw Michael Keaton taking on the titular character, and the actor has finally reunited with Burton for the long-awaited sequel. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits theaters in September, and it will also see the return of Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz. The movie will also feature Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Danny DeVito. Today, the first reactions to the film have hit the Internet after it had its official debut at the Venice Film Festival.

“BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE is ghoulishly fun! Burton honors his first film with throwbacks, all while expanding his characters and world to make a delightful new story. The whole cast got the assignment and delivers plenty of laughs. So many great set pieces in the afterlife too,” @ema_sasic tweeted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Was incredibly surprised to find Beetlejuice Beetlejuice a total delight? Zany and weird and very fun,” @ldbahr posted.

“Call me jaded, but too much punishing, decades-late sequel-itis left me unprepared for what a total blast I’d have at BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE, Tim Burton’s best – and funniest – film in years,” @DavidCRooney1 shared.

“#BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice is weird, quirky, and a worthy sequel to the 1988 film,” @RachelLeishman wrote.

“Delighted by #BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice. The original is an all-time favorite, and this new one plays like such a joyous romp back into that world. Michael Keaton doesn’t skip a beat. Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega’s mother/daughter storyline is a big winner for me – the element that gives the movie an effective beating heart. LOVED the concept for Willem Dafoe’s character – an actor who becomes a cop in the Afterlife, but is still *playing* a cop. Quite enjoyed all of the performances but … CATHERINE O’HARA. Non-stop brilliance. Just true perfection in this role/in this world,” @PNemiroff praised.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is old school Burton zaniness and greatness. A loving tribute to the 1988 film as well as international cinema. Michael Keaton still has the juice delivering a hilarious and brilliant performance,” @ScottDMenzel added.

What Is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice About?

Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

You can read the official synopsis for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice here: “Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

“Beetlejuice is the most f*ckin’ fun you can have working,” Keaton previously shared with Empire. “It’s so fun, it’s so great. And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie … There’s a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move.”

Keaton added, “[Burton] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody. I said, ‘If it happens, first of all, we’ve both said we’re doing it many times. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something. F*ckin’ great. It’s the most fun I’ve had working on a movie in I can’t tell you how long.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is scheduled to debut in theaters on September 6th.