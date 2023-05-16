Yellowjackets Star Jasmin Savoy Brown Addresses the Identity of the Man With No Eyes (Exclusive)

Part of the appeal of Showtime's Yellowjackets is how many unsettling mysteries have been introduced since the series premiere, ranging from cults to cannibalism, with some of these ideas being more disturbing than others. Arguably the most disturbing figure that has been introduced is the "Man with No Eyes," who has only appeared as visions to Taissa and, after nearly two seasons, fans have no idea about his origins. Even the young Taissa actor Jasmin Savoy Brown weighed in on the figure, admitting that even she still doesn't know about his backstory. Brown also recently appeared in Scream VI, which is out now on Digital HD and streaming on Paramount+ and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 11th.

When asked by ComicBook.com about the backstory of the No-Eyed Man, Brown confessed, "Right? I wish I knew. I don't know anything about anything when it comes to that show. I know nothing. Not acting right now."

Confirming how little Brown actually knows about the series, she had revealed in a previous interview that she believed that Van (Liv Hewson) wouldn't survive the woods and that's why Van hadn't been seen as an adult until Season 2. On the unexpected survival of Van, Brown noted, "That's exactly my point. I feel like, originally, Liv was only hired for seven episodes and it's the end of seven is when the wolf attack happens. We all thought, 'Liv's going to die.' But then they were like, 'Just kidding. They're going to live.'"

Both with Yellowjackets and with her work in the Scream films, audiences analyze every detail they come across in hopes of figuring out the answer to all the mysteries, and while Brown would appreciate having the answers as a fan, it doesn't impact how she brings that material to life.

"It doesn't really matter to me as an actor, I'm really adaptable," the actor confirmed in regards to having the answers to a project's mysteries. "The part of me that wants to know is more so me having FOMO and curiosity and wanting to be ahead of other people. But as an actor, it doesn't really matter to me because half the time what I am doing has nothing to do with the character anyway. My process, it can be pretty personal so I'm going, 'As long as what's happening here works for you, it doesn't really matter if it lines up inside.'"

Scream VI is described, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

Season 2 of Yellowjackets is now airing on Showtime. Scream VI is out now on Digital HD and streaming on Paramount+ and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 11th.

What do you think of the Man with No Eyes? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!