Scream VI Crosses Major Box Office Milestone

Scream VI was released in theaters last month, and it's had a successful run at the box office in addition to thriving on Rotten Tomatoes with a 77% critics score and a 91% audience score. Not only did the movie have the best opening weekend of the franchise, but it also became the fifth movie of the bunch to pass $100 million worldwide (justice for Scream 4!). Now, the movie has hit another big milestone. According to Variety, Scream VI has become the first movie in the franchise to pass $100 million at the domestic box office since Scream 2 was released in 1997.

This week, Scream VI is expected to overtake Scream (1996) as the franchise's highest earner at the domestic box office. However, the first Scream remains the highest worldwide earner of the franchise, making $173 million, which was followed by the $172 million made by Scream 2. Currently, Scream VI's global total is $156 million.

Will Scream VII Happen?

There is no official word on if there will be another Scream movie, but they announced Scream VI less than a month after the release of Scream (2022), so we wouldn't be surprised if another film was announced soon considering the latest movie's box office success. At the red carpet premiere for Scream VI, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett revealed they'd love to return to the franchise once again with Scream VII. "We hope," Bettinelli-Olpin told Deadline. "We want to be watching Scream movies whether we're involved or not for the rest of our lives." Gillett added, "We're so happy it's back."

Who Stars in Scream VI?

The new Scream sees the return of the fifth movie's newcomers Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), Mason Gooding (Chad), and Jenna Ortega (Tara) as well as Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere (Kirby) and first-timers Dermot Mulroney, Liana Liberato, Jack Champion, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori. The film will also feature longtime franchise star Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. Sadly, Neve Campbell did not return to the Scream franchise for the first time since it began in 1996. It's been reported that Campbell will not be returning as Sidney Prescott due to a pay disagreement. In August, Campbell spoke with PEOPLE and opened up about the discrepancy in pay equality.

"I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years," Campbell told the magazine. "And as a woman in this business, I think it's really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued." She added, "I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man. And in my soul, I just couldn't do that. I couldn't walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that."

Scream VI is still playing in theaters.