New Yellowjackets Preview Teases the Darkest Turn Yet For the Showtime Series

We're getting closer to the end of the second season of Yellowjackets and the situation just keeps getting more and more dire for the survivors in the wilderness and now, the preview for this week's eighth episode suggests that the series may take its darkest turn yet. In the preview, which you can check out for yourself in the video below, we see the team in the 1996 timeline realizing that they need to find a way to survive. We also see them drawing cards, then Mari backing away from the others screaming while in another scene, we see the girls running through the snow carrying weapons while Lottie's voice over says that they don't get to decide; it chooses. You can check it out for yourself below.

While the preview itself doesn't confirm exactly what is being chosen, fans are already theorizing that we may finally discover in the next episode who the victim fans have come to refer to as "pit girl" seen in the series' very first episode is. As fans will recall, that unfortunate victim ends up being consumed by the survivors so this preview could be hinting at a very dark turn for the survivors.

Series star Melanie Lynskey has previously teased a "crazy" Season 2 finale.

While the upcoming episode isn't the season finale, we're getting close, and if this episode does tee up what is essentially a human sacrifice, it would certainly fit into what Lynskey has called a crazy development in the wilderness storyline.

"Oh, God, how do I answer this?" Lynskey said when asked about the Season 2 finale. "I was very emotional. I was very, very emotional. It's a good episode. It's a really good episode. It's just… it's sad. It's also really sad. But crazy. I just remembered a thing that happens in the younger storyline, and it's crazy."

Lynskey isn't the only star to tease things getting crazy in Season 2.

Series newcomer Nicole Maines has also teased that Season 2 will go a bit "off the rails" in a previous interview, though Maines was more specifically talking about things with her character, Lisa, as well as adult Nat (Juliette Lewis) and adult Lottie (Simone Kessell).

"I mean, it is undoubtedly going to end badly," Maines said about the dynamic between Lisa, Nat, and Lottie. "But for who, I cannot say. I mean, we are playing with life or death, mystic wilderness, cult-y shit. In episode 4, Lottie says, 'We brought it back with us,' You throw whatever it is on top of that [and] something is going to go off the rails, especially when you get Misty Quigley involved."

What is Yellowjackets Season 2 about?

Yellowjackets begins in 1996, as a team of New Jersey high school soccer players travels to Seattle for a national tournament. While flying over Canada, their plane crashes deep in the wilderness and the remaining team members are left to survive for nineteen months. The series chronicles their attempts to survive while also tracking their current lives in 2021. The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis.

Season 2 also sees the additions of Lauren Ambrose as adult Van, Simone Kessell as adult Lottie, Elijah Wood as Walter, Francois Arnaud as Paul, and Nia Sondaya as teen Akilah.

New episodes of Yellowjackets hit the Showtime app on Fridays and new episodes air on Showtime on Sundays.