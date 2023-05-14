Yellowjackets: Viewers Can "Join" Lottie's Cult Thanks to Creepy Easter Egg

There have been plenty of developments in the second season of Showtime's Yellowjackets and one of the major ones has been the revelation that Adult Lottie (Simone Kessell) is now running her own "wellness community", serving as sort of a spiritual leader. Last week's episode saw the main adult cast of the series — Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), Misty (Christina Ricci), Taissa (Tawny Cypress), and Van (Lauren Ambrose) — reuniting at that community, Now, fans of the series are invited to "join' the community as well thanks to a creepy Easter egg in this week's episode, "Burial".

Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of Yellowjackets, "Burial", beyond this point.

The episode sees the adult survivors come together at Lottie's wellness community and reluctantly participate in the therapeutic activities that are offered. During on scene, a sign is seen with a phone number — (607) 478-1033 — and Lottie tells the others that they can text the land line number to whoever they think might need it in case of an emergency before she takes away their phones. The number does get used in the episode. Shauna's husband Jeff (Warren Kole) calls it at the end of the episode to tell Shauna that the police have found Adam's remains, but the number is actually a real-world working number as well. When you call the number, you reach a voicemail from Lottie welcoming people to the wellness center.

"Do you ever wonder where you are? Are you somewhere feeling lonely, wandering between the who and the when, or flirting with the why? If so, hello. We are here and ready to believe you," the recording says. There are also some more unsettling elements, including at one point Lottie whispering "It's not real." The number can also accept text messages (even though in the series it's a land line) with the person sending the text getting a welcome message and sign-up form for the Sunshine Honey community.

The number is part of a collaboration with Community, the SMS engagement platform with Community's Jimmy Siam describing it as a way to "continue the conversation and storytelling after the episode ends."

"The team was looking for an innovative way to immerse fans into the storyline of 'Yellowjackets' in an authentic way with a nod to the 1990s nostalgia of a landline number for Lottie's compound," Siam told The Wrap.

What is Yellowjackets Season 2 about?

Yellowjackets begins in 1996, as a team of New Jersey high school soccer players travels to Seattle for a national tournament. While flying over Canada, their plane crashes deep in the wilderness and the remaining team members are left to survive for nineteen months. The series chronicles their attempts to survive while also tracking their current lives in 2021. The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis.

Season 2 also sees the additions of Lauren Ambrose as adult Van, Simone Kessell as adult Lottie, Elijah Wood as Walter, Francois Arnaud as Paul, and Nia Sondaya as teen Akilah.

New episodes of Yellowjackets hit the Showtime app on Fridays and new episodes air on Showtime on Sundays.