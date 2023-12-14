Yellowjackets Writer Offers Promising Update on Season 3

This year's writers' strike saw a number of exciting projects be put on hold, which caused delays not only with all-new projects, but also delays with continuations of established properties, such as Yellowjackets. Luckily, the showrunners of the series recently confirmed that the team is "deep" into writing the third season, so while we might not be able to expect the new season to debut in 2024, fans will be excited to know that significant progress has been made on the upcoming episodes. The writers also addressed what motivated the damaging events of the Season 2 finale. Stay tuned for updates on Season 3 of Yellowjackets.

"We're deep in the writing," Ashley Lyle shared during an in-person event about the series, per Variety. "Everybody came back so incredibly enthusiastic, raring to go, and creatively invigorated ... We're having so much fun and are very excited about it."

Part of what has made the series so engaging to audiences is that it explores two timelines that are 25 years apart, as one narrative follows a high school girls' soccer team that has crashed in the Pacific Northwest wilderness while the other timeline follows the survivors of the incident attempting to cope with the fallout of the trauma in the present day. The '90s-era timeline has seen the girls resort to cannibalism in hopes of surviving the wilderness long enough to be rescued, with the Season 2 finale seeing the girls' cabin burning down.

"We wanted to find a new way to test the team, and what better way than to take the big net of shelter away from them?" Lyle expressed.

The series has often been teased as having a five-season plan, with frequent director on the project Karyn Kusama teasing earlier this year what we could expect in the new season.

"I've been so excited by this," Kusama confirmed to the Variety Awards Circuit podcast. "The concept of that immediate aftermath of re-entry into the world, to me, there's a whole season worth of material there. And the fact that this is such a long game that each of these characters is facing, in terms of reorienting themselves to whatever normalcy is supposed to be. I'm sure we're going to learn that their normal is a lot different than our normal. There's a lot that needs to be figured out between Season 2 and Season 3."

Stay tuned for updates on Season 3 of Yellowjackets.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!