Yellowjackets Director Teases Season 3 Storyline

Karyn Kusama says that there is a whole season's worth of material that could be explored about after the wilderness.

While fans will have a significant wait as production is on hold due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, a third season of Showtime's hit series Yellowjackets is in the works. The series was renewed for a third outing even before its second season aired and the knowledge that more is coming has been huge for fans, considering that Season 2 wrapped with a shocking death in the present timeline, while in the past, the survivors find themselves without shelter when the cabin mysteriously burns down. It's a finale that leaves open the door to a lot of potential stories, and it's something director Karyn Kusama is excited about.

On an episode of the Variety Awards Circuit podcast (via Movieweb), Kusama said that she's excited for where Season 3 could go, particularly in terms of dealing with the survivors returning the world from the wilderness and the impact that has.

"I've been so excited by this," Kusama said. "The concept of that immediate aftermath of re-entry into the world, to me, there's a whole season worth of material there. And the fact that this is such a long game that each of these characters is facing, in terms of reorienting themselves to whatever normalcy is supposed to be. I'm sure we're going to learn that their normal is a lot different than our normal. There's a lot that needs to be figured out between Season 2 and Season 3."

Fans Will Get a Bonus Episode of Yellowjackets Before Season 3

Shortly after the conclusion of Season 2 of Yellowjackets, series co-creator Ashley Lyle took to Twitter to reveal that a bonus episode of sorts would eventually arrive, presumably between Season 2 and Season 3,though it wasn't clear exactly when.

"Noooo. Go to bed! Get some rest!" Lyle wrote in response to a fan. "There will be a bonus episode between seasons, but I love you guys and I don't want y'all to lose sleep thinking it's tonight."

At this point, however, fans could be waiting for a while both for the special episode and Season 3. Production on Season 3 of Yellowjackets shut down earlier this year due to the Writers Guild of America strike and remains on hold now that SAG-AFTRA is also on strike. Whenever the show does return, however, fans can expect things to get weirder.

Series Co-Creator Ashley Lyle Has Promised Things Will Get "Weirder" on Yellowjackets

"Are we gonna get weirder? Probably!" Lyle previously said of the show's future. "Will the fallout of *redacted*'s death affect our (anti)heroes in massive ways? Will our girls' struggle to survive against the elements (and themselves) get even down and dirtier? Do we still have to tell the story of Pit Girl? You betcha! In short, making a show is wild. It can be thrilling and sometimes heartbreaking. And as an obsessive tv watcher myself, I know that being a fan is weirdly similar. Just know how grateful we are for everyone who spent their valuable time with us. If it brought you joy, or made you laugh, or think, or cry, or just provided a respite from real life, that makes all the craziness feel worthwhile. All we can do is tell the story we needed to tell. Here's to S3, hive. BUZZ BUZZ BUZZ."

Yellowjackets is now streaming on Showtime.