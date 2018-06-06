Was ‘Zombieland’ Sequel Already Secretly Filmed?

Earlier this year, the writers of 2009’s Zombieland teased that a sequel was in the works with a tentative 2019 release date. Excitement for the project grew further earlier today when fans began sharing information about an advanced screening for “Zombieland 2: Double Tap.” Fueling speculation even further are reports that the event has been canceled.

Splash Report shared details about the screening after receiving a tip from one of their readers, teasing that the film would screen at a theater in Long Beach, California. Films are often known to be screened to the public with phony titles attached as to not draw attention to themselves, though rarely would a film adopt the name of a sequel when it has nothing to do with the real franchise.

After news of the screenings spread across the internet, one audience member who had reportedly been invited reached out to Bloody Disgusting to confirm that they were notified of the screening’s cancellation.

It’s unclear whether the screening was canceled as a response to the speculation on the internet or if there was a mistake made by the company organizing the screening in the first place and the film doesn’t actually exist, leaving audiences left to hypothesize what really took place.

When speaking with Vulture about Deadpool 2, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick confessed their desires to make a new film after nearly a decade of demand for a follow-up adventure.

“We’re going on the tenth anniversary of Zombieland,” Wernick said. “Zombieland came out October of 2009. We don’t know what you get someone for their tenth anniversary, but it may be a Zombieland 2.”

“The hope is that we’re shooting that thing early 2019 for an October of ’19 release…With the original cast, by the way,” he added.

This is far from a guarantee that the film would come to fruition, though Wernick went on to tease that he had some exciting information.

“We are sitting on information that we can’t entirely share at this moment, but we can just say we think fans of Zombieland who have been hoping for a Zombieland 2, that we will grant their wish very, very soon,” Wernick teased.

Secretly filming such an exciting endeavor seems like it would be difficult, though not impossible.

