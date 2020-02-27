Jungle Cruise Sinking Has Disney Fans Making Titanic Jokes

Disney's Jungle Cruise had trouble staying afloat this week, as one of the boats featured in the popular attraction sank on Thursday while guests were still on board. That sounds a little more dramatic than it actually is, seeing as how the water in the Jungle Cruise river isn't all that deep, but it still threw a wrench in the plans of everyone on the ride, as well as those hoping to get in line. Guests had to stand in a few inches of water while waiting for a boat to come pick them up, and the ride itself was closed for about an hour and a half.

The sinking of the Jungle Cruise ship probably wasn't all that fun for the folks involved, but Disney fans all over Twitter have been having a field day with the incident. Ever since the news of the Jungle Cruise incident broke on Thursday, social media has been buzzing with jokes about the ride.

Our boat on the jungle cruise sank today. Fun times! #wdw pic.twitter.com/jCxjIOzu9Z — Matthew Vince (@synewaves) February 27, 2020

As you can probably imagine, most of these joke and memes have compared Jungle Cruise to Titanic, the ship most famous for sinking in the middle of the ocean. What happened to Jungle Cruise is nowhere near as dramatic, obviously, but that hasn't stopped Twitter from doing what Twitter does.