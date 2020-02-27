Jungle Cruise Sinking Has Disney Fans Making Titanic Jokes

Disney’s Jungle Cruise had trouble staying afloat this week, as one of the boats featured in the popular attraction sank on Thursday while guests were still on board. That sounds a little more dramatic than it actually is, seeing as how the water in the Jungle Cruise river isn’t all that deep, but it still threw a wrench in the plans of everyone on the ride, as well as those hoping to get in line. Guests had to stand in a few inches of water while waiting for a boat to come pick them up, and the ride itself was closed for about an hour and a half.

The sinking of the Jungle Cruise ship probably wasn’t all that fun for the folks involved, but Disney fans all over Twitter have been having a field day with the incident. Ever since the news of the Jungle Cruise incident broke on Thursday, social media has been buzzing with jokes about the ride.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Our boat on the jungle cruise sank today. Fun times! #wdw pic.twitter.com/jCxjIOzu9Z — Matthew Vince (@synewaves) February 27, 2020

As you can probably imagine, most of these joke and memes have compared Jungle Cruise to Titanic, the ship most famous for sinking in the middle of the ocean. What happened to Jungle Cruise is nowhere near as dramatic, obviously, but that hasn’t stopped Twitter from doing what Twitter does.

Titanic Overlay

Does this mean jungle cruise has a titanic overlay now? https://t.co/9GJEoR8O4o pic.twitter.com/2mMO8UyuBT — Abandoned Disneyland Peoplemover (@APeoplemover) February 27, 2020

My Heart Will Go On

I hope everyone is okay at the Jungle Cruise but also did the skipper start singing the Titanic theme — E.S. Mitchell (@EpcotServo) February 27, 2020

Definitely Cracking Jokes

Headline: Jungle Cruise boat sinks with guests inside at the Magic Kingdom.



…..ugh, knowing that ride the friggin’ skippers were probably cracking jokes about it the whole time.



Unless they were treating it like the Titanic. Guess that’s possible too. — Sean 😐 (@sergebomba) February 27, 2020

What You Think “Sinking” Means

What some are reporting happened to the Jungle Cruise today pic.twitter.com/RlyTby6Pfe — Paulie (@YoPaulieNJ) February 27, 2020

Live Look

Live shot of the Jungle Cruise today. pic.twitter.com/FfSAIKpcyy — Mr. Brian (@MrBrianORL) February 27, 2020

Is this Part of the Ride?

Imagine being a casual tourist on a Jungle Cruise boat and it just straight up sinks and you don’t know if it’s part of the ride or not — Cameron (@DisneyDweller) February 27, 2020

Play the music!

waiting for Jungle Cruise with Titanic music! https://t.co/UMdTBIKMHL — Spice Runner+ (@BazTastic77) February 27, 2020

Titanic Mode

Who knew the Jungle Cruise had a Titanic mode!! Those Imagineer is always thinking!😆 https://t.co/DGyS6wthUa — 🌴Jason-N-Paradise🎢 (@Jason_n_Pardise) February 27, 2020

Rebranding

Disney is rebranding The Jungle Cruise to the Titanic pic.twitter.com/k8IXLsk4l5 — Baylee (@Disney2Senoia) February 27, 2020

Look at Us