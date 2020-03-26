John Wick and Harley Quinn Face-Off as Fans Debate Who Would Win
John Wick and Harley Quinn are facing off and fans are wondering who would win that fight. Comicbook.com had a Quarantine Watch Party of Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey tonight and the conversation was flowing. Our own Brandon Davis asked the question and there were a lot of feelings about who would emerge triumphant in this struggle. The sheer determination from both combatants coupled with the skills at improvising would make this a must-watch. Commenters really had a tough one with this question.
You can check out some of the best responses down below. For those that want to get in on the fun for the rest of the week, we’ve got you covered. Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan was in the house for Wednesday’s edition of the Quarantine Watch Party, but there are more guests rumbling through for the week.
Harley Quinn vs. John Wick
Who you got?#QuarantineWatchParty #BirdsOfPrey— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 26, 2020
“How does it work? Simple. At 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses "play" on their digitally downloaded copy of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation on One Harley Quinn). Birds of Prey is officially available for digital downloads as of Tuesday, March 24th through apps such as Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, FandangoNOW, Microsoft Store, Playstation Store, and more. For more information on how to purchase Birds of Prey ahead of the Quarantine Watch Party, visit Warner Bros.' official Birds of Prey site.”
We’re packed!!!
-Mon: Thor: Ragnarok
-Tue: Bloodshot**
-Wed: Birds of Prey**
-Thu: Doctor Strange w/ Derrickson
-Fri: Deadpool w/ Liefeld
**i won’t do movies we have to pay for unless directors/actors participate, this is meant to be fun and inclusive!#QuarantineWatchParty— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 23, 2020
For the rest of the week, Doctor Strange is on tap for Thursday with director Scott Derrickson. Then, on Friday, Deadpool takes center stage with Rob Liefeld. So, another fun week of making staying indoors and self isolating a ton of fun. The viewers on Twitter have thoroughly enjoyed getting to talk about the films we’ve watched together already. There’s more surprises to come as the weeks roll on. For now, let’s just ponder who would win between Harley and John Wick. No matter who you choose, there are really no wrong answers.
Who do you think would win? Let us know in the comments!
