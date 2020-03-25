Wednesday's Quarantine Watch Party Adds Jurnee Smollett-Bell

On Wednesday night, ComicBook.com will play host to a Quarantine Watch Party celebrating the digital release of Birds of Prey. As with all Quarantine Watch Party events for new movies requiring a digital download, there will be a pair of special guests in attendance to share insight and info from the production! Director Cathy Yan was announced as a guest on Tuesday night but now she is officially being joined by Birds of Prey's Canary actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell. Join the Party by using #QuarantineWatchParty on Twitter. The Party begins at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday night!

How does it work? Simple. At 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses "play" on their digitally downloaded copy of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation on One Harley Quinn). Birds of Prey is officially available for digital downloads as of Tuesday, March 24th through apps such as Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, FandangoNOW, Microsoft Store, Playstation Store, and more. For more information on how to purchase Birds of Prey ahead of the Quarantine Watch Party, visit Warner Bros.' official Birds of Prey site.

This means on Wednesday, March 25th, ComicBook.com is hosting the in-home premiere of the film and the perfect way to celebrate is by participating in the Quarantine Watch Party live on social media with the film's director and its bad-ass Canary actress in Smollett-Bell! Yan's Twitter can be found here, Smollett-Bell's Twitter can be found here.

The Quarantine Watch Party offers plenty of reasons to stay home, be safe, and have fun together! The Quarantine Watch Party will be hosted by ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, as well as other staff members including Adam Barnhardt, Evan Valentine, Megan Peters, Joseph Schmidt, and ComicBook Nation co-host Janell Wheeler. There will be more Quarantine Watch Party events throughout the week with additional guests and fun news, so be sure to follow Davis for the latest!

Birds of Prey stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, along with Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Canary, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, and Ella Jay Bosco as Cassandra Cain. Opposite the band of heroes is Ewan McGregor as the villainous Roman Sionis, along with Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz.

ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party for Birds of Prey begins at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday night!

